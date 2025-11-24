Lincoln Riley Sends Heartfelt Message to USC Fans Ahead of Rivalry Week
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley isn’t surrendering the season. Not after a tough road loss at Oregon, and not with the College Football Playoff all but out of reach. Even with three losses closing the playoff door, Riley refuses to let frustration seep into the locker room or the fanbase.
Instead, he wants USC supporters locked in for one final push as the Trojans return to the Coliseum, where they remain a perfect 6-0, to host the struggling UCLA Bruins during Rivalry Week. His message was direct: don’t give up on this team now.
Riley Calls on USC Fans to Rally for Rivalry Week
Riley didn’t use his postgame platform to vent about Oregon or lament the missed playoff window. Instead, he shifted the conversation toward what USC still has to play for. When asked what message he wanted to send to fans after the loss, he emphasized support, gratitude, and a renewed push heading into the season’s biggest rivalry game.
“This has been an inspiring team to watch all year,” Riley said. “Show up next week. USC vs. UCLA, show your appreciation for this team and the way they have fought. We are just going to keep getting better and better. They've been awesome all year, and we've played phenomenally at home. We look forward to seeing them at the Coliseum next Saturday.”
That response underscored the tone he wanted: not discouragement, but unity. USC’s perfect home record has been the backbone of their season, and Riley made it clear he wants the Coliseum as loud as it’s been all year.
Why Riley Still Sees Success in USC’s Season
Later, Riley was asked whether a season with three losses and little hope of playoff contention could still be considered a success. Instead of downplaying the team’s shortcomings, he pointed to the competitive nature of every game and the opportunity still in front of them. His tone was measured and direct, not defensive.
“I get the question, but the season is not over,” he said. “We have a game next week. We are going to get ready for UCLA. We have won a bunch of games this year. The ones we haven't won, we have been right there. We have a great opportunity to get win number nine this week. That is what we are going to put our focus on.”
The numbers support his view. USC has been outscored 110-85 in its three losses, just over a touchdown per game. And each defeat turned on one or two key moments:
- Illinois: A first-drive fumble gifted the Illini an early touchdown, and USC couldn't hold its late lead.
- Notre Dame: Seconds after taking a 24-21 advantage, the Trojans surrendered a 100-yard kickoff return that shifted all momentum.
- Oregon: A Jayden Maiava interception led to a Ducks touchdown, followed by an 85-yard punt return that pushed the lead to 21-14. Outside those swings, USC matched Oregon score for score.
Riley’s claim that USC has been “right there” isn’t spin. It’s the reality of how this season has unfolded.
MORE: USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released For Crosstown Rivalry vs. UCLA
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Rivalry Week
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives USC Credit After Beating the Trojans
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
UCLA Arrives After a Collapse at the Rose Bowl
The Trojans now welcome a UCLA team searching for answers after being dominated 48–14 by Washington at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins managed only 207 yards, struggled on third down, and surrendered four touchdowns to Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Never once did they threaten to make it competitive.
At 3-8 and reportedly heading to SoFi Stadium next season, the Bruins arrive with little momentum. USC, meanwhile, leads the all-time series 50-34-7 and is 2-1 against UCLA under Riley with a chance to close the regular season undefeated at home.
Why Riley’s Message Matters Now
After a draining road loss, Riley's message was simple and heartfelt: stand with this team. USC hosts UCLA next Saturday with a chance to secure a ninth win and protect their perfect home record. Riley believes the Trojans will rise to the moment. And he believes the Coliseum will rise with them.