Lincoln Riley Believes USC’s 'Talented' Trenches Could Be Best Of His Tenure
USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is excited about his team's progress, particularly on the lines of scrimmage. After a productive spring football session, Riley believes the offensive and defensive lines have the potential to be the most talented and deepest units in the program’s recent history. As the Trojans continue to build their roster for the future, developing these crucial positions could play a pivotal role in USC’s quest for a national championship.
“I think we continue to make strides on the lines of scrimmage,” Riley said in an interview with Big Ten Football Network. “That’s been a real goal of ours since year one, and it’s gotten better and better. These two groups on the line of scrimmage certainly have a chance to be the best groups that we’ve had here at USC from a talent perspective, depth perspective.”
Riley’s optimism about the line of scrimmage comes at a critical time for the Trojans, who want to reinforce both sides of the ball with top-tier talent.
The future looks bright too. The 2026 recruiting class has already become a key focal point, with several highly ranked recruits lining up to join USC’s efforts to bolster its offensive and defensive fronts. USC’s coaching staff has worked tirelessly to secure some of the top prospects nationwide, and it’s paying off in a big way.
The Trojans’ recruiting class for 2026 has been highlighted by key commitments such as offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound prospect out of Folsom, California. Dyakonov’s commitment to USC underscores the team’s ongoing efforts to build a formidable offensive line. His combination of size, strength, and mobility makes him a vital addition to USC’s future plans.
Meanwhile, USC is heavily involved with several other high-profile offensive line recruits, including 6-foot-6, 300-pound Kelvin Obot. The highly ranked offensive tackle from Fruitland, Idaho, has emerged as a top target for the Trojans. Obot’s ranking as the nation’s No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 9 overall prospect has made him one of the most sought-after linemen in the 2026 class. USC is working to make a strong case for his commitment, with Obot already visiting campus multiple times.
USC’s push for elite offensive line prospects is part of a broader strategy to rebuild its offensive and defensive lines into one of the nation’s strongest. The Trojans have been successful in attracting top talent across the board, but securing commitment from key players like Obot could give USC a massive boost as they continue to pursue national championship contention.
USC’s quest for top-tier talent along the lines of scrimmage is crucial for its long-term success. While the Trojans continue to work on solidifying their offensive and defensive line depth, their recruitment of players like Obot, Dyakonov, and others demonstrates the program’s commitment to building a foundation for sustained success.