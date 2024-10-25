Los Angeles Rams's Justin Dedich Makes Second Career Start vs. Minnesota Vikings
Justin Dedich’s path to the National Football League was not linear. The former USC Trojan offensive lineman spent six years in college and played multiple positions along the offensive front. He ultimately ended his Trojan career at the center spot in front of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams for USC coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. Dedich played in 47 games during his Trojan career and started 33 of those contests.
Dedich waited his turn for three seasons before becoming a full-time contributor at the University of Southern California and four seasons before becoming a full-time starter. Dedich was impactful when he got his opportunity not only as a player but as a leader. Dedich earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 three times and was also named a third-team All-American by Pro Football Focus.
“Justin is one of the hardest-working guys I’ve ever been around. He’s a player who can help you at center and guard, lives in the weight room, and does whatever he’s asked to do for the team. Justin is a true throwback player,” said former USC Trojan teammate Trevor Trout.
At 6-2, 300 pounds, Dedich lacks the ideal size desired for any position along the offensive line at the NFL level. The natural size factor, along with being a 24-year-old rookie, are two of the main reasons Dedich went undrafted this past April during the 2024 NFL Draft. He was, however, fortunate enough to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams and earn a shot to make the 53-man roster.
Dedich made it through the first rounds of cuts but would eventually be released by the Rams during the final cut. The bright side is that he was brought back to the team the very next day as a member of the practice squad. Earning the opportunity to make the team was already a long shot that came to fruition, but making the practice squad was truly improbable for Dedich.
The Los Angeles Rams are a well-known team coming off a season where they made the playoffs and nearly won that postseason matchup. Being a part of any team in the NFL is a major achievement, but adding to a franchise like the Rams is an accomplishment to write home about. Dedich had made it, but little did he know what was in store. After a few injuries along the offensive line, Dedich found himself thrust into action.
Last weekend against the Raiders, the 24-year-old undrafted rookie made his first start in the NFL at the guard position, just the sixth game of the season. How did he do? Fantastic. For an undersized rookie guard, expectations might be low, but the Rams had faith in him for a reason. He’s young, but he’s played a lot of football. He’s smart, durable, and tough. Those traits helped Dedich excel in pass production, where he didn’t allow a sack or pressure on 24 true dropbacks.
Dedich made his second start against the Vikings on Thursday Night Football and once again flashed. Dedich was physical at the point of attack, sturdy in pass protection, and wasn’t called for any penalties. He’s more than outperformed any realistic expectations that could’ve been placed upon him so far. The Rams may have found a true diamond in the rough in the most unconventional package possible.
“Justin was a prime example of consistency combined with hard work on tape and doing things the right way, and we at TEST expected his growth to continue into his journey in the NFL despite any qualms about his size. He worked extremely hard in his tenure with us and also at USC. We knew once he got his opportunity to showcase his talent and dedication to the craft of being an every down OL that teams would take notice,” said director of scouting at TEST and East-West Shrine Bowl scout Joe Rozell.
Dedich is still writing his own story, and this very well could just be the beginning, but he’s already defied the odds, and that’s a beautiful thing.
