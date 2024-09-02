LSU Coach Brian Kelly Shares Frustration After 'Ridiculous' Loss to USC, Troubling Pattern
Emotions were running high in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
The USC Trojans found a way to win over the LSU Tigers, as a last minute touchdown run by transfer rinning back Woody Marks from 13 yards out set the Trojans over LSU coach Brian Kelly’s Tigers in the final eight seconds. Kelly was less than pleased with suffering another season-opening defeat.
“It is the first time since I’ve been here that I am pretty angry at our football team,” Kelly said. “We had some guys that played their butts off tonight, and we are sitting here again talking about the same things.”
Kelly slammed his fist on the press conference table during his rant, detailing further how LSU could have overcome the last minute drive by USC.
“Not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away, but what we’re doing on the sideline is feeling like the game’s over. I’m so angry about it. I got to do something about. I got to coach them better,” Kelly said.
The loss Sunday night is the Tiger’s third season-opening loss under Kelly and the fifth straight overall.
Kelly added that it was “ridiculous” and “crazy” that the visiting Tigers were unable to find a win. For Trojan fans, however, the win satisfied any doubt about the ability of team to transition from Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams to Miller Moss.
Moss was electric, passing for 378 yards and a touchdown while hitting a key 20-yard completion to Kyron Hudson at the end of the contest that pushed USC into a position to end the game.
Kelly added he felt his defense made key plays when necessary, but could not close the gap when called upon due to penalties.
“The penalties are selfish. Both of them led to scores. They are undisciplined penalties,” Kelly said. “We have clearly not done a good enough job there. It impacted the game.”
Kelly did give a nod to the Trojans’ defense for stepping up when LSU was on the attack offensively.
“We ran the ball well enough to win this game, but you can’t win it if you don’t score touchdowns in the areas we were in. Or, if you come away with nothing at the three-yard line,” Kelly said.
LSU’s missed opportunity came on a turnover on downs from the USC three-yard line, as the Tigers were held from scoring by an incomplete fade route.
The Trojans take their winning streak back home on Saturday taking on Utah State at the Memorial Coliseum.
Hear Kelly's full postgame comments below:
