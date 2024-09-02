WATCH: 'Angry' LSU Tigers' Brian Kelly vs. Elated USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reaction
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a prime time matchup between the No. 23 USC Trojans and No. 13 LSU Tigers. After the Trojans secured a 27-20 victory, USC coach Lincoln Riley and LSU coach Brian Kelly had vastly different post game press conferences.
Coach Kelly said this was the first time he has felt angry at his team during his time coaching at LSU.
"We had some guys play their butts off tonight and we're sitting here again. We're sitting here again talking about the same things!" Kelly said as he pounded the table. "About not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away. But what we're doing on the sideline is feeling like the game is over."
In contrast, coach Riley beamed with pride as he praised his team for their grit and ability to not give up. He credited quarterback Miller Moss for a great first game in USC's innaugural season in the Big Ten conference and also revealed the impact that this win will have on recruiting. Check out the interviews below with Riley, Moss and Kamari Ramsey.
Next up, the Trojans return home to host Utah State on Saturday, September 7th on 8 p.m. PT. It looks like the Trojans are headed in the right direction.
