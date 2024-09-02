All Trojans

WATCH: 'Angry' LSU Tigers' Brian Kelly vs. Elated USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reaction

After the USC Trojans secured a 27-20 victory over the LSU Tigers, USC coach Lincoln Riley and LSU coach Brian Kelly had vastly different post game press conferences. Coach Kelly said this was the first time he has felt angry at his team during his time coaching at LSU.

Bri Amaranthus

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly arrives before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 college football season kicked off with a prime time matchup between the No. 23 USC Trojans and No. 13 LSU Tigers. After the Trojans secured a 27-20 victory, USC coach Lincoln Riley and LSU coach Brian Kelly had vastly different post game press conferences.

Coach Kelly said this was the first time he has felt angry at his team during his time coaching at LSU.

"We had some guys play their butts off tonight and we're sitting here again. We're sitting here again talking about the same things!" Kelly said as he pounded the table. "About not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away. But what we're doing on the sideline is feeling like the game is over."

In contrast, coach Riley beamed with pride as he praised his team for their grit and ability to not give up. He credited quarterback Miller Moss for a great first game in USC's innaugural season in the Big Ten conference and also revealed the impact that this win will have on recruiting. Check out the interviews below with Riley, Moss and Kamari Ramsey.

Next up, the Trojans return home to host Utah State on Saturday, September 7th on 8 p.m. PT. It looks like the Trojans are headed in the right direction.

Bri Amaranthus

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

