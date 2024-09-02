USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Gets Stamp Of Approval From Caleb Williams
Toughness. That’s the word I would use to describe Miller Moss’ and his performance in No. 23 USC's victory over the No.13 ranked LSU Tigers. Moss was under fire from the multiple looks from the Tiger defense under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker. His 4-2-5 scheme is known for aggression.
The USC Trojan offensive line, which broke in three new starters including a position switch for Jonah Monheim, had their hands full protecting Moss. They put pressure on him in bunches and as a result, Moss took a good amount of hits.
The good news is, that Moss was unfazed for the most part through those adverse conditions. Moss went 13-15 176 yards in the 1st half and did a damn good job conducting a two-minute drive that ultimately ended in a missed place kick before the half.
The third quarter was rough as the USC offense was shut out and the flow of the game was severely slowed. The offensive line was having a hard time not giving up pressure and WR Zachariah Branch didn’t get a touch at all.
In a neutral-site game against a nationally ranked SEC opponent, there’s every opportunity to go into the proverbial hole, Moss didn’t. He never flinched. Making overarching conclusions after one game is never smart, but one thing that’s clear is that Miller Moss is the USC Trojan leader. The team responded to his effort and ultimately came away with a major victory.
Moss led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter including a 75-yard drive to take the lead with only eight seconds remaining. Most people won’t remember that Moss threw for 378 yards on 29/38 passing. They won’t remember the ridiculous throws he made in crunch time. They’ll remember him picking himself off the ground, taking hit after hit after hit, and still getting up every time with no fear.
Notable Quotes:
"...He outplayed our quarterback" said LSU Coach Brian Kelly in the post-game presser.
“Mossy you did yo thing playa” said former USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Moss and Williams were teammates for two seasons.
".......and how about Miller Moss.. ice cold !" said former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart after the final drive.
“3 years ago I called USC’s spring game and there was a QB who was absolutely balling out. His name was Miller Moss. I called him M&M because he lived what it meant to lose yourself in the music. Tonight was his moment. He owned it. He got his shot and now he won’t ever let it go.” said former Hesiman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.
