Makai Lemon Could Make History As USC Pushes For Playoff Spot
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon isn’t just keeping the Trojans’ playoff hopes alive — he’s building a legacy in real time. The junior star has emerged as one of college football’s most dynamic playmakers, and after being named a semifinalist for the 2025 Maxwell Award, he now finds himself within reach of history.
Lemon is one of only two wide receivers among the semifinalists — alongside Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith — in a field dominated by quarterbacks such as Julian Sayin (Ohio State), Marcel Reed (Texas A&M), and Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss). For a receiver to even be in the conversation is rare. To win it would be historic.
The Rare Air He’s Entering
If Lemon were to take home the Maxwell, he’d become the fifth Trojan ever to do so, joining legends Chicago bears quarterback Caleb Williams (2022), NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen (1981), Charles White (1979), and O.J. Simpson (1968). More impressively, he’d be only the third wide receiver in history to win the award — joining DeVonta Smith (Alabama, 2020) and Desmond Howard (Michigan, 1991).
That’s the level of company Lemon’s season could put him in.
How Lemon Measures Up
Smith’s 2020 campaign remains the modern gold standard for receivers — 117 catches, 1,856 yards, and 23 touchdowns while leading Alabama to a national championship. Howard, back in 1991, posted 62 receptions, 985 yards, and 19 touchdowns with four return scores that turned him into a college football icon.
Lemon’s numbers might not hit those heights, but the impact is strikingly similar. Through nine games, he’s tallied 61 receptions for 937 yards and nine total touchdowns, including a breakout performance in USC’s recent win over Northwestern — 11 catches for 161 yards, one receiving score, and one rushing touchdown.
At his current pace, Lemon is tracking toward 1,300 yards and double-digit touchdowns, numbers that would make him one of the most productive receivers in USC history.
The statistical battle between Lemon and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is nearly dead even. Smith has 65 catches for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns, and both players are anchoring teams fighting for playoff positions. With only a few games left, each week could swing the argument.
For Lemon, the challenge — and the opportunity — lies in who’s left on the schedule.
Defining Weeks Ahead
The No. 17 Trojans must win out against No. 21 Iowa and No. 8 Oregon to keep their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes alive. Iowa owns one of the toughest defenses in the country — third nationally in total defense (234.9 yards per game) and first in passing defense — while Oregon boasts one of the most complete rosters in the nation.
If Lemon can dominate against those defenses while leading USC back into playoff contention, his name won’t just stay in the Maxwell conversation — it will belong in the same breath as Smith and Howard.
Makai Lemon already has the production, pedigree, and platform. Now, in a defining November stretch, he has a chance to turn a great season into a legendary one — and make history as the next USC star to capture the nation’s attention.