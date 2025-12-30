USC Freshman Receiver Tanook Hines Has a Golden Opportunity in Alamo Bowl

Graduating from high school early to take part in spring practice and compete for playing time as a true freshman has become the new norm in college football.

But it’s not the only path. Some players still take the “old school” route, where they don’t join until summer workouts, which is what USC receiver Tanook Hines did this season.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In a crowded receiver room, Hines quickly made a strong impression on the veterans during fall camp, gained the trust of the coaching and earned a starting spot alongside Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane when the first depth chart was released ahead of the season opener and remained there throughout his first year.

His role in the offense grew as the season progressed. Hines had a breakout performance against Notre Dame in week 8 when he caught five passes for 67 yards. Against Oregon’s No. 1 ranked pass defense late in the year, Hines reeled in six catches for 141 receiving yards, both season-highs, and one touchdown.

The Houston native finished fourth on the team in receptions (28) and receiving yards (398) and tied for fourth in touchdowns with two. He excelled as a blocker, which helped lead to an increase in opportunities within the offense.

Hines could become the Trojans first true freshman receiver to eclipse 500 yards since Drake London in 2019.

MORE: What TCU Is Saying About USC’s Offense Before Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Back Clarifies Injury Status Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Breakout Candidates Following NFL Draft, Transfer Portal Departures

Lemon and Lane have opted out of the bowl game as they prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, which means, Hines, will be quarterback Jayden Maiava’s No. 1 target in the Alamo Bowl against TCU on Tuesday, Dec. 30.

Hines has described the Trojans star receivers as role models this season. And he will have an opportunity to follow in their footsteps.

Last season, Lemon and Lane took advantage of their extended reps in the Las Vegas Bowl after several receivers around them entered the transfer portal. The two USC receivers helped orchestrate a 17-point second half comeback to defeat Texas A&M 35-31 in the final seconds of regulation.

Lemon caught six passes for 99 yards, while Lane caught seven passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Aggies coach Mike Elko didn’t hold back when talking about his secondary’s lackluster performance in his postgame presser.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rather than expanding the receiver rotation, Lincoln Riley rolled almost exclusively with Lemon, Lane and Kyle Ford, who was playing in his final collegiate game. Does Riley do the same and keep Hines in the game for a majority of the offensive snaps against TCU?

Hines played a season-high 52 snaps against Illinois, with Lane having a limited role because of an injury. He then played 45 against Michigan and 47 against Notre Dame. So, with the amount of reps Hines has taken this season and experience in big stages, he no longer feels like a freshman.

Hines is the receiver Maiava has the most rapport with Lemon and Lane unavailable, as well as top two tight ends, Lake McRee and Walker Lyons. He can cap off his freshman season with one final performance that will leave a lasting impression on the fan’s minds heading into the offseason.

USC Receiver Depth Chart for Bowl Game

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Zacharyus Williams will also see extended action. The Utah transfer missed a majority of the season with an upper body injury, before returning against Oregon on Nov. 22. He appeared in four games, including the final two games.

Williams was the first receiver to rotate in early in the season, but now, he will be counted on to be one of Maiava’s top targets. Jaden Richardson appeared in all 12 games and was primarily a blocking receiver.

Freshman Corey Simms has not taken an offensive snap since the Trojans faced Michigan State on Sept. 20. Does he see his first significant playing time after appearing in all 12 games as a special teams player?

Recommended Articles