Why Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Is USC Trojans Biggest X-Factor On Offense
In the No. 21 USC Trojans' 45-31 win over the Michigan State Spartans, wide receiver Makai Lemon shined in a battle of undefeated Big Ten teams. Lemon stepped up for the Trojans with the absence of their second-leading wide receiver, Ja'Kobi Lane, recording eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, along with a rushing score in the win against the Spartans.
Lemon Named Paul Hornung Player of the Week
Lemon was named the Paul Hornung National Player of the Week for his performance against Michigan State on Saturday night. The award is presented to the most versatile player in college football.
Former Colorado cornerback and wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter has won the award the last two seasons.
While he was only named player of the week, by the end of the season, Lemon could be in consideration for the award as he continues to prove that he is one of the best wide receivers in the country.
Through four games in 2025, Lemon ranks fourth in the country and first in the Big Ten in receiving with 438 yards and three touchdowns. As the season goes on for the Trojans, Lemon could lead the country and the Big Ten in receiving by year's end.
Lemon's main competition to reach that mark in the Big Ten conference includes Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., and Texas A&M receiver and Mario Craver are also in the running to lead the country in receiving.
How Lemon Can Be An Impact For USC Moving Forward
The schedule will get tougher for USC moving forward, as the Trojans will face a three-game stretch all against ranked opponents, including two games on the road and one at home. The grueling three-game stretch starts this Saturday when USC faces off against No. 23 Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
The Trojans will also play No. 19 Michigan at the Coliseum and No. 22 Notre Dame on the road. The three game stretch will decide whether or not the Trojans are a serious contender for the College Football Playoff. The performance by Lemon could be a key factor in these three games for USC.
Saturday's game on the road against Illinois presents a golden opportunity for the star wide receiver to have a breakout performance and make a statement.
Lemon has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in two games this season for the Trojans, which came on Saturday against Michigan State and in the week 2 matchup with Georgia Southern.
With USC entering a hostile road environment on Saturday against Illinois, a performance similar to last week's against the Spartans would not be memorable for Lemon, but one of the deciding factors to victory for the Trojans.