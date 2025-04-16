USC Trojans Targeting Notre Dame Transfer Portal Safety Kennedy Urlacher?
The NCAA spring transfer portal window began on April 16 and will last 10 days. Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kennedy Urlacher announced he is entering the portal, and he is entering with a “Do Not Contact” tag. Will the USC Trojans be a team to watch to land the safety?
Urlacher is the son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker and Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher. The safety completed his true freshman season with Notre Dame in 2024, playing in five games. Urlacher finished the season with 12 combined tackles, seven solo, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery.
Given Urlacher’s playing time as a true freshman on a team that made it to the national championship, the young safety entering the portal was slightly surprising. Urlacher is a player who could have continued to earn playing time throughout his time with Notre Dame.
Entering the portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag, Urlacher likely has an idea of where he wants to play in 2025.
Following the 2024 season, the USC Trojans hired Chad Bowden to be the team’s general manager. They hired Bowden from Notre Dame, where he served as the team’s director of recruiting. Bowden was a major part of Urlacher’s recruitment with Notre Dame.
“Chad Bowden, I talk to him a whole bunch. A real high-energy guy. I like him a lot,” Urlacher told Irish Illustrated in 2023.
After Urlacher committed to Notre Dame, he visited the Fighting Irish, where he spent much time with Bowden.
“They’re always high energy and fun to be around,” Urlacher said about Brown and Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary.
Bowden’s arrival at USC was filled with excitement and hope for the future. Although the Trojans have not been too active in the portal, Urlacher's past relationship with Bowlden could play a role. Considering Urlacher’s “Do Not Contact” tag, there is a high chance that he is eyeing a reunion with Bowden.
“I’m probably closest with Coach Bowden,” Urlacher told On3 when he first committed to Notre Dame. “He’s great because he’s straight up and genuine, and very high strung."
Urlacher is a young player with three years remaining of eligibility. While safety is not a position of need for the Trojans, it would not be a shock if USC coach Lincoln Riley and the team bring in Urlacher due to his connections with Bowden.
247Sports’ Brad Crawford believes that USC will be active in the spring transfer portal. While safety may not be the biggest need, USC is expected to look for players on the defensive side of the ball.
The USC Trojans have already lost three players through the spring transfer portal opening: cornerback Maliki Crawford, running back A’Marion Peterson, and defensive end Lorenzo Cowan.
Any players who wish to enter the portal must do so before April 25. While it is all speculation for now, Urlacher is a name to keep an eye on for the USC Trojans while the portal is open.