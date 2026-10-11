Matt Campbell Divulges Biggest Missed Opportunities in Loss to USC

The No. 19 USC Trojans silenced the whiteout crowd at Beaver Stadium with a 31-23 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday night. The win gives coach Lincoln Riley arguably his most signature road win of his Trojans tenure, something he desperately needed. After the game, Riley even said Saturday night's win over the Nittany Lions was one of his favorite wins as a coach.

The Trojans' wide receivers impressed in USC’s win over the Nittany Lions, especially Trent Mosley and Tanook Hines, who combined for 13 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns. USC wide receivers Zacharyus Williams and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also combined for six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While obviously not perfect, the Trojans' defense made key plays throughout their second game, with defensive coordinator Gary Patterson calling plays from the booth. It ultimately helped USC earn the statement road win, as Trojans senior safety Christian Pierce’s fumble recovery with 3:57 remaining helped the Trojans to run out the clock and seal the win.

As for Penn State, Nittany Lions fans aren’t getting what they were promised with new coach Matt Campbell, as the losing streak now falls to three straight games. The Trojans offense excelled on key third-down conversions and excelled against the Nittany Lions' three-man rush defense. Here’s what Campbell said after Penn State’s loss to the Trojans on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

Using Three-Man Rush On USC Trojans Offense

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we tried to have some multiplicity in terms of what we were doing, especially for the quarterback [Maiava]. I think from our end, how many different ways could we disguise coverage and especially post-snap, especially when it got under 15 seconds. I think there was some thought process for us to be able to do that.” Campbell said.

“There were moments where it put us in some advantageous situations. I thought we the biggest killers were some of the third down opportunities that we weren’t able to finish on. Getting them to those points and not finishing. Those were the killers,” Campbell continued

What’s Next For USC Trojans After Signature Road Win Over Penn State?

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the win, the Trojans improve to 6-1 and remain in a good position to make a run at the College Football Playoff with one loss. The Trojans now enter a well-deserved bye week, which is their first of two this season. USC kicked off the season a week early on Aug. 29, giving them two bye weeks.

After the bye week, the Trojans face another road test against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24. Kickoff time and TV details haven’t yet been announced for the Trojans' Week 8 matchup against the Badgers.

Three key tests against currently ranked opponents also remain on the schedule that will determine if the Trojans succeed in making the CFP, including matchups with the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 21 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28). The Buckeyes have one loss, while both the Hoosiers and Bruins are undefeated on the season. Can the Trojans and Riley pull off even more signature wins on their schedule?

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