Matt Leinart Gets Candid On USC Trojans, Notre Dame Rivalry Hiatus

Notable USC Trojans alumni have been vocal about their opinions on the program’s rivalry hiatus with Notre Dame. Recently, legendary USC quarterback Matt Leinart, took to social media to explain his thought process on the annual matchup not being played.

Leinart made it known that he is not happy that the rivalry game will not be played. While being upset about the result, he defended the USC Trojans, saying the program was put in this situation, which is the opposite opinion that many have voiced. Since the report that the rivalry is heading towards a hiatus, much of the blame has been put on the Trojans.

Leinart spent three seasons with the USC Trojans, winning back-to-back national championships and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2004. In those three seasons, Leinart never lost a game against the Fighting Irish, knowing the rivalry well.

Once again, for those who struggle with reading comprehension:



- LOVE the USC-Notre Dame rivalry

- HATE that it won’t be played

- WANT to kick ND’s ass every year for the rest of time

- HOPEFUL this isn’t permanent

- UNDERSTAND the decision to suspend given the situation WE… — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 28, 2025

While Leinart understands the importance of the rivalry and states that he would love to watch USC defeat Notre Dame each season, he understands why the game is not being played.

USC Attempts To Keep Rivalry With Notre Dame

In Leinart’s post, he argues that the USC Trojans were put into this position, and it was not the program’s choice to simply end the matchup.

The conflict between the two programs was primarily due to scheduling the game. USC pushed to move the matchup to earlier in the season, when the Trojans face non-conference teams in September. Notre Dame did not want to move the matchup, which led to the ongoing dispute.

The Trojans were one of four former Pac-12 teams that made the move to the Big Ten ahead of the 2024 season. With that, USC’s travel schedule is much harder on the team. The Trojans preferred to move the Notre Dame game earlier to September, potentially week 0, so USC can focus on its conference games throughout the final stretch of the season.

USC is looking for the best path to make the College Football Playoff, and with a Big Ten schedule that features Indiana, Penn State, Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State in 2025, fitting Notre Dame seemingly became more difficult.

Not All Blame Can Be On USC

Although many view the situation as USC running from competition, the program can not be the only team blamed for the hiatus. Notre Dame also made an agreement with the CFP that if ranked in the top 12, the Fighting Irish could get an automatic bid.

From USC's perspective, there could be concern that the committee would be harsher on the Trojans for a late-season loss against Notre Dame, keeping the program out of the playoff.

The Trojans are in a tough conference, and in 2025, they will face three teams that are currently competing in the CFP. The Trojans have yet to make a playoff, and the program’s goal is to create a path to the postseason.

While USC could have agreed to keep the rivalry later in the season, the Trojans’ athletic director, Jen Cohen, and coach Lincoln Riley cannot take all the blame, as possible compromises were proposed. In the end, both programs could not come up with a deal, resulting in the hiatus.

The rivalry between these two teams could still resurface, but it is unlikely to do so anytime soon. Notre Dame and BYU announced a scheduling agreement, which means the Trojans and Fighting Irish may not face each other again until 2030.

