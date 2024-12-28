Matt Leinart Hopeful For USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Following Las Vegas Bowl Win
The USC Trojans defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 35-31 in the Las Vegas Bowl. Though it looked like the game was over for the Trojans a couple of times, the team battled through until scoring a game-winning touchdown.
The Trojans ended the regular season with a 6-6 record. It was disappointing, and there were numerous questions surrounding USC coach Lincoln Riley. Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart has been open about the issues surrounding USC, but following the game, he took to social media to give some praise to USC.
“A depleted USC football team at 6-6 just beat a depleted 8-4 Texas Am Team (a team who was one win away from going to the SEC title game). Don’t put a ton of stock in these games anymore but you can see what USC can be at times,” Leinart wrote. “A lot of questions going into next year but with a favorable schedule maybe it’s the year they turn it around. One can hope.”
The Texas A&M Aggies ended the season 8-4. It was the last couple of weeks of the season that kept them out of the conference championship game. The Aggies were favorites, and many counted out the Trojans. USC also had 19 transfer portal departures, players opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, and injuries. Still, USC showed resilience and won the game.
The Trojans' defense stepped up throughout the game, but wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon stepped up with big scoring plays. USC lost many offensive weapons, but Lane and Lemon gave it their all on the field.
“Lane and Lemon may be the best [wide receiver] duo in the country next year. Mark that!” Leinart said in a separate X post.
Against the Aggies, Lane had seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Lemon had six receptions for 99 yards. While Lemon did not score a touchdown, his ability to return kicks demonstrates how speedy of an offensive weapon he is. Lemon only returned one kick but went for 46 yards.
With wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Kyron Hudson leaving through the portal, Lemon and Lane have the opportunity to be the big names for the Trojans in 2025. Lane had 525 receiving yards this season and 12 touchdowns. Lemon had 764 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The Trojans defense also deserves credit for the game against Texas A&M. Safeties Akili Arnold and Kamari Ramsey both caught an interception to help keep USC in the game in the first half.
As Leinart said in his post, there are still questions surrounding this USC team. Riley made questionable decisions, especially to close out the first half. Not using time outs and not taking advantage of field position to close out the half could have cost the Trojans the game. The Trojans were down three scores with just about a quarter to go, yet they found a way to win.
“I think at the end of the day, we all realize what we came to do in Vegas and that is come out with the win, and I think we’re all happy with that,” Riley said after the game.
Riley led his team to a win, showing the potential, but there needs to be more consistency. In the first half, it seemed as though Riley and the Trojans were done. What matters is the team pushed through in the end and managed to walk away with a bowl game win. It may have been a rocky season, but this win keeps hope within the program for next season.
