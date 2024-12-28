USC Trojans' Ja'Kobi Lane Dominates Las Vegas Bowl With 3 Touchdowns, Wins MVP
The 2024 season ended as it began for the USC Trojans. The cardiac Trojans gutted out a late-game comeback against an SEC opponent in Las Vegas to win a down-to-the-wire contest. After erasing a 24-7 deficit, the Trojans scored a touchdown with eight seconds remaining to take a 35-31 victory in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl over Texas A&M.
On a night when various USC Trojans players stepped up in the biggest moments, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was the most consistent player on the field for either team all night. Lane was named Las Vegas Bowl MVP for his massive performance against the Aggie secondary that boasts multiple NFL prospects. Lane capped off a tremendous 2024 season that saw him emerge as one of college football's premier red zone threats.
“I don’t think it was anything that clicked. I think the work we’ve put in all season as a whole just makes me want to be better for everybody. I think that’s what kind of pushed me…realizing we all just need to come together and finish,” Lane said in the Las Vegas Bowl postgame press conference.
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Lane hauled in seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. His 2024 season totals finish at 43 receptions for 525 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Lane, a true sophomore, will be one of the biggest wide receiver names to watch during the 2025 college football season and is potentially a name to know going forward for the 2026 NFL Draft should he declare.
For the USC Trojans overall, the bowl win brought their record to 7-6 on the season and marked their second-consecutive bowl victory. Also, Lincoln Riley avoids having his first losing season as a head coach. Going into his ninth season as a head man, he’s never had less than seven wins for a season. The victory was timely for the Trojans, who have lost some key players to the portal but have recently found some momentum with defensive players there.
It was a culture win. The Trojans had every right to pack it in and not fight back when they were down 17 points and without several key contributors from the regular season. Whether it was via the portal, injury, or NFL declarations, this wasn’t the same USC team. However, it didn’t matter. The resolve and determination on display were noteworthy and admirable.
In a season where there were too many ups and downs to note, the Trojans found a way to go out on a high note. That’s the type of fight that can get the program back on track next season.
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies Draws Disappointing Crowd For Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks