USC Trojans Lineman Elijah Paige Carted Off Field With Injury Against Texas A&M
USC Trojans are facing the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Trojans ended the 2024 regular season with a 6-6 record, while the Aggies finished 8-4. USC had a disappointing regular season, hoping to end on a high note. Texas A&M closed out the first quarter with a 7-0 lead.
With just under six minutes to go in the first quarter, USC left tackle Elijah Paige was down with an injury. Paige was visibly frustrated before walking off the field under his own power. He entered the medical tent right away. Not long after, Paige was seen being carted off of the field.
Chris Treviño of 247Sports reported that Paige left the injury tent, but he was seen in a walking boot.
The USC Trojans are incredibly thin with offensive line depth. The backup left tackle is freshman Justin Tauanuu. Tauanuu has played just 16 snaps in 2024. The Trojans were hit hard in the transfer portal with 19 departures. Of the departures, USC lost four offensive linemen through the transfer portal. There are already new players making their first start, such as right tackle Tobias Raymond.
USC is playing the Las Vegas Bowl without starting center Jonah Monheim, who opted out of the bowl game and is preparing for the NFL Draft. Securing the return of guard Emmanuel Pregnon, who had the opportunity of declaring for the draft, was one of the Trojans' biggest wins during the transfer portal period.
Despite the lack of offensive linemen, Trojans running back Bryan Jackson has rushed for 31 yards on four carries midway through the second quarter.
While this game is an opportunity for younger players and depth pieces to showcase their skills, the offensive line does not have a lot of depth. The Trojans will have to be careful in protecting quarterback Jayden Maiava. Fortunately, Maiava can utilize his legs but will have to release the ball quickly and play smart. The lack of depth will put more pressure on him.
The official injury for Paige is a left ankle injury. USC’s offense is off to a rocky start, having to punt the ball three times. The second offensive drive was better for USC, but the injury to Paige slowed the momentum. The defense did allow Texas A&M to score quickly but recorded a big interception by Kamari Ramsey. The USC Trojans will have to adjust quickly with three quarters still to go.
With a few minutes remaining before halftime, the Trojans are tied with Texas A&M 7-7.
