Matt Rhule Reveals Respect For USC's Lincoln Riley Ahead of Pivotal Big Ten Matchup
The No. 23 USC Trojans' matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a "blackout" at Memorial Stadium is set to be a pivotal Big Ten matchup. Saturday night's matchup will also be the latest meeting between USC coach Lincoln Riley and Nebraska's Matt Rhule.
Rhule recently expressed his respected for Riley ahead of the Cornhuskers' contest with USC.
Matt Rhule Expresses His Appreciation For Lincoln Riley
"Ultimate respect for him, I think he's a great guy first of all. A brilliant offensive mind. He's gonna score no matter what. I mean, different kind of quarterbacks, drop babck quarterbacks. They had Jalen Hurts, he's running power read. Last year we played, I think he ran 15 QB draws in the fourth quarter against us," Rhule said.
"I divide college coaches into two categories. If I see him at a bar or restaurant and they don't see me, I'd walk up and say hello to and guys I'm walking past. Lincoln Riley's the guy I'd go sit down with," said Rhule.
The two coaches have met six previous times, including when Riley was at Oklahoma and Rhule was with Baylor.
Riley got the best of Rhule last season in their first meeting as the coaches for Nebraska and USC, as the Trojans beat the Cornhuskers 28-20 at the Coliseum. In that game, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception on 25-of-35 passing. Nebraska's Dylan Raiola threw for 191 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 27-of-38 passing.
Saturday night's matchup should provide another quarterback duel between Maiava and Raiola. Whichever quarterback plays better could be the difference in who comes out of the game with a victory.
Rhule vs. Riley in Previous Matchups
In the six games they have met, Riley holds a 5-1 record over Rhule. When Riley was the coach at Oklahoma and Rhule was at Baylor, the two most notably met in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game. With a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, Riley got the best of Rhule, as the Sooners beat the Bears 30-23 in overtime.
Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium will have similar stakes, as the loser will be eliminated from playoff consideration. While Nebraska and USC both have two losses on the season, if one of them can win all their remaining games, they could have a strong case among two-loss teams to earn an at-large bid in the playoff.
Pressure on Riley and Rhule Ahead of Saturday Night's Matchup
There is pressure riding on both Riley and Rhule entering Saturday night's matchup. During his time at USC, Riley has struggled to beat a quality team on the road, while Rhule has a brutal record against top-25 teams.
Throughout his coaching career with Temple, Baylor, and Nebraska, Rhule is 2-22 against top-25 teams. Rhule's last win against a ranked opponent came in 2016 with Temple, when the Owls beat No. 19 Navy in the AAC Championship game.
Riley's last quality road win against a ranked opponent came against No. 16 UCLA in 2022, when the Trojans won 48-45 in a classic.
Either Riley or Rhule will earn a signature win for their teams on Saturday night when USC and Nebraska face off under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game being broadcast on NBC.