Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Not Satisfied After Chicago Bears Win
The Minnesota Vikings dazzled on Monday Night Football, improved to 12-2 on the season, and kept their No. 1 seed chances alive after a 30-12 home victory over NFC North foe the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Sam Darnold continued his string of success, having another solid game, this time against the Bears’ 11th-ranked scoring defense. Darnold’s pocket presence and arm talent shined through as he was able to be clutch on third downs and spread the ball around.
“Felt like we didn’t okay exactly how we wanted to on offense tonight. We can be better in a lot of ways, but we got the job done and that’s all that matters,” said Darnold in the post-game press conference.
Darnold finished the night 24/40 for 231 passing yards, one touchdown pass, and one interception. The interception came on a fourth-down play in plus territory where the Vikings held a 10-0 lead. While they all count in the stat sheet the same, this wasn’t a mistake on Darnold’s part; it was an inconsequential throw on a dead play that Darnold tried to keep alive instead of killing the down. It’s a common phrase in those situations, but it was essentially a “pooch” punt.
“This game happens fast. Every play is its own. You know, you’re always going to have opportunities to make big plays. Especially with the offensive that we have. The players that we have. You just have to play every play as its own,” Darnold continued when asked about his ability to compartmentalize after a negative play.
MORE: Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal Commit Chasen Johnson Flips To SMU Mustangs
Current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had a 103.8 passer rating last season for the Vikings. Sam Darnold has a mark of 104.9 this year. Per OptaStats, no other team in NFL history has, in one offseason, lost a qualifying quarterback with a 100 or better passer rating but added another who duplicated the feat the next season. Darnold hasn’t just been solid; he’s been exceptional so far.
In another awesome, head-scratching stat, Sam Darnold has 29 passing touchdowns this season for the Vikings. That’s tied for fifth place in the National Football League. From 2020-2023, Darnold only had 27 passing touchdowns with multiple teams. To say this is a career-best year for Darnold would be an understatement, to say the least.
There’s still plenty to clean up, and some throws he’d like to have back, but the Minnesota Vikings are 12-2 and have clinched a playoff berth. Expectations have been surpassed by any realistic stretch of the imagination. With three games remaining, the Vikings still have an opportunity to not only win the NFC North but clinch the No. 1 seed and have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Elijah Paige 'Never Had Interest' in Transfer Portal
MORE: Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025