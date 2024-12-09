Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison: NFL's Best Wide Receiver Duo?
The Minnesota Vikings improved to 11-2 on the season after an impressive 42-21 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The game was back and forth until the fourth quarter, where the Vikings dominated, scoring 21 unanswered points to win the quarter 21-0. Former USC Trojan wide receiver Jordan Addison had one of his career-best games and Vikings franchise history in the process, alongside All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Addison hauled in eight receptions for 133 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns against a talented Atlanta Falcons secondary featuring All-Pro and Pro-Bowl level players. Addison became just the third wide receiver in the NFL this season with three touchdowns in a single game. Addison is now up to 44 receptions, 708 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns on the season.
“We just get open. We get open for Sam [Darnold] and he throws great passes. You know? The rest is history. We just do our thing. I told y’all at the draft that me and Justin Jefferson were gonna be the best duo in the NFL,” Jordan Addison said in the FOX post-game field interview.
Addison and Jefferson are the first Vikings wide receiver duo to each record 100 or more receiving yards and two or more touchdowns in a game in franchise history. The duo has been emerging for the last two seasons, but with Addison healthy and consistently making an impact, there’s a legitimate case it’s one of, if not the best, right now.
“We’ve been saying we’re the best duo in the league, and I think today showed for sure,” said All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the post-game press conference.
The USC Trojan synergy between Jordan Addison and quarterback Sam Darnold has drastically heated up in recent weeks. In the last three games alone, Addison and Darnold have connected for four touchdowns, and Addison has the most targets on the team during that three-game stretch.
Despite injury and missing time, Addison is avoiding the sophomore slump. With four regular-season games remaining, Addison is in prime position to cross 1000 yards receiving for the first time in his young career. As the Vikings continue their fight for playoff seeding, there will not be any empty stats. Addison and the Vikings still have a lot to play for.
MORE: USC Trojans Bowl Game Prediction: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Quarterback Miller Moss To Visit Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Kyron Hudson To Enter Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Next?
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Other Jobs, UCF Knights: 'I'm Home'
MORE: Jahkeem Stewart Signs With USC Trojans Over LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks: USC Recruiting
MORE: Why Jadon Perlotte Signed With Tennessee Volunteers Over USC Trojans: Recruiting Flip
MORE: USC Trojans Flip Four-Star Safety Alex Graham From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: USC Trojans Land Top-10 Recruiting Class? Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Gino Quinones Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Entz Raves About Freshman Linebacker Desman Stephens II's Potential