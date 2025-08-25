Key Missouri State Bears To Know Before USC Trojans' Season Opener
The college football season is finally here, and the USC Trojans are set to kick off on Saturday night at home against the Missouri State Bears.
The Trojans enter the 2025 season with high expectations after a 7-6 record last year. New starting quarterback Jayden Maiava is set to lead an explosive offense with talented returning wide receivers, including Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon.
Missouri State Enters First Season in the FBS
Missouri State enters the season as a new Conference USA member and its first year as an FBS college football program. Missouri State wasn't a top threat at the FCS level like other top programs in the division, and could be in for a rude awakening against USC on Saturday night.
The Trojans are currently a 35-point favorite in their season opener against Missouri State, according to ESPN Bet. At the FCS level, the Bears have only made four playoff appearances since 1989 and have a 30-26 record since 2020.
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visits To Powerhouses
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Commits Steal Show For Mater Dei Football vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
MORE: ESPN Preseason Ranking Disagrees With AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Former USC Trojans Quarterback Honors Legacy, Setback, Triumph in Memoir
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Most Underrated Player on Roster
In their final season as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference in the FCS, the Bears finished with an 8-4 record, barely missing out on the playoffs. Missouri State played one FBS opponent last season, losing to Ball State 42-34 in Week 2.
Missouri State is led by coach Ryan Beard, who has coached the Bears the last two seasons, recording a 12-11 record.
USC, like many other top FBS programs, has never played an FCS opponent, and that will remain the case when it opens the season against Missouri State.
Key Players to Watch for Missouri State in Season Opener
While the Trojans are heavy favorites against Missouri State and should comfortably win their season opener, several players on the Bears' roster will be worth watching against USC.
Missouri State is set to return starting quarterback Jacob Clark, who has the potential to be drafted in the NFL. Last season with the Bears, Clark recorded 3,604 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 12 starts. He finished fourth in the FCS in passing yards and has experience playing at the FBS level, having started his career at Minnesota before transferring to Missouri State in 2022.
One of Clark's top offensive weapons, junior wide receiver Jmariyae Robinson, also returns and will have a significant impact against the Trojans. In 2024, Robinson recorded 38 receptions for 585 yards and four touchdowns, while he also collected three rushing scores.
Stetson wide receiver transfer Ronnel Johnson and returning wideout Dash Luke will also be key contributors for the Bears on offense. Johnson and Luke will perform well with the absence of starting wide receiver James BlackStain, who may be out for the season opener after suffering a thumb injury several weeks ago.
Missouri State lost a majoritity of their production in the running back room this offseason. Washington State transfer running back Josh Joyner will be the leader in that room for the Bears and is known for his speed and receiving ability.
Defensively, players to watch on the Bears include Campbell transfer Jalen Brooks and senior Kanye Young. Both players are expected to be valuable contributors on Missouri State's defense this season.