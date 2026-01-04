Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures For USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have seen their fair share of roster defections to the transfer portal. Since the beginning of the portal opening up on Jan. 2, the Trojans have seen 15 players test the waters and enter their name.

Here are the three most impactful transfer portal departures for USC.

Alex Payne, Offensive Lineman

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The first of two freshmen on the list, offensive lineman Alex Payne came to USC as a late addition to their 2025 recruiting class, they were able to flip him away from North Carolina about two weeks out from the Early Signing Period. He was ranked as the No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 133 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

USC already was dealing with a couple of portal defections to the offensive line prior to Payne's announcement with Makai Saina and Micah Banuelos departing the program. However, Saina and Banuelos played along the interior, making Payne the first tackle to enter the portal.

The loss of Payne exacerbates the Trojans' depth along the offensive line as he wasn't in line to start next season. But if Payne decided to stay with the program, he could've developed into a multi-year starter for the Trojans down the line. He only appeared in one game for USC, so it will be interesting to see his landing spot.

Devan Thompkins, Defensive Line

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French IV (12) is pressured by Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A respected veteran leader along the defensive line, Devan Thompkins is the most productive player to enter the portal for USC. Thompkins had 31 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble for USC this season, starting in all 12 games.

Thompkins is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 19 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings.

Pete Nakos of On3 reported that a host of major programs are interested in Thompkins.

"Sources have told On3 to keep an eye on Alabama, Oregon and Georgia at this point for Devan Thompkins," Nakos said.

MORE: Lincoln Riley's Blunt Response About D'Anton Lynn's Absence In Alamo Bowl Loss

MORE: Biggest Offseason Questions For Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans



MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Confidence In Finding New Defensive Coordinator

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Matai Tagoa'i, Linebacker

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

One of the bright spots about the Trojans' 2025 recruiting class, linebacker Matai Tagoa'i played mainly in a special teams role during his freshman season. He recorded four tackles and one forced fumble this year. The California native was among the first players to announce his intention to enter the portal at the conclusion of the regular season.

Tagoa'i came to USC as the No. 6 linebacker and No. 102 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He has the talent to become an impact starter at the Power 4 level.

With linebacker being one of the biggest weak spots for the Trojans this season, Tagoa'i was shaping up to be a potential candidate to start next year before deciding to enter the transfer portal. He will undoubtedly have plenty of high-level suitors in the portal.

Recommended Articles