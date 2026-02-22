USC Trojans Assistant Coach Pulls Back the Curtain on Freshman Cornerback Elbert Hill

The USC Trojans landed one of the best defensive back classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle featuring six signees with over half of them being in-state recruits.

However, the crown jewel of the Trojans’ defensive back class hails from the heart of Big Ten country as USC went out and signed the state of Ohio’s top cornerback in four-star Elbert Hill IV. It was a big recruiting win for the Trojans, who have potentially landed a day one starter in Hill.

Competition growing at cornerback for USC Trojans

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV outruns Barberton's Trent DeWitt to score a touchdown during a Division II regional quarterfinal, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Trojans were able to retain a lot of key defensive players this offseason, but they will need to replace a few members of their secondary.

In comes Hill, who is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 53 player in the country according to 247Sports’ ranking. Hill was a valuable addition to the Trojans’ top-ranked 2026 recruiting class and is among their highest-rated defensive signees. As an early enrollee, Hill is already making an impression.

USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed showered the four-star freshman with praise when asked about him during a media availability session.

“He’s gonna come in and work. He’s gonna work, I’m not going to hand him anything. I told him that during recruiting and I tell him that everyday,” Reed said. “He’s going to earn everything he gets and when he earns it, it’s his. It’s his to keep and his to lose.”

Reed was Hill’s secondary recruiter per 247Sports and is a big reason why the highly-regarded freshman chose the Trojans over teams like Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon.

Media weighing in on USC’s cornerback position battle

Hoban defensive back Elbert Hill IV reacts after a Spalding touchdown during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hill arrives on campus with high expectations. Considering defensive back is one of the weakest spots on the team, Hill will have a chance to compete for a starting gig as a true freshman.

The buzz surrounding the Ohio native is real as Connor Morrissette of USCFootball.com alluded to the fact that Hill could become a freshman starter with the Trojans at cornerback.

I continue to think Elbert 'Rock' Hill will be a cornerback starter at USC as a true freshman. Trovon Reed is very high on him. — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) February 20, 2026

If Hill does end up earning a starting job right out of the gate, it would be an impressive feat. Not only is cornerback arguably one of the hardest spots to play, but the competition Hill is going up against is not light. USC’s cornerback room is returning a handful of veterans that have prior starting experience.

Taking a look at Elbert Hill’s competition

Hoban defensive back Elbert Hill IV drops back to cover Trinity Episcopal School receiver Isaiah Robinson on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Akron, Ohio, at Dowed Field. | PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hill will compete with Chasen Johnson, Prophet Brown, and Marcelles Williams for one of two cornerback spots. Johnson and Brown dealt with injuries in 2025, but both have significant starting experience.

It will be interesting to see where Brown plays during spring practices and fall camp, considering he has experience at the nickel and as a boundary corner.

