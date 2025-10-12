New Teams to Enter AP Top 25 Poll After Upset-Filled Weekend
It was an upset-filled weekend of college football as a eight teams ranked inside the AP Top 25 Poll suffered losses on Saturday:
No. 3 Oregon Ducks
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 14 Missouri Tigers
No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones
No. 25 Florida State Seminoles
With so much chaos, what will the AP Top 25 Poll look like when it is updated on Sunday?
The USC Trojans pulled off the upset against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines as USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans picked up their first statement win since joining the Big Ten. As a result, USC can expect to enter the AP Poll, but can Michigan expect to stay ranked with two losses?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Miami
3. Indiana
4. Texas A&M
5. Ole Miss
6. Alabama
7. Texas Tech
8. Georgia
9. LSU
10. Tennessee
11. Oregon
12. Georgia Tech
13. Notre Dame
14. Oklahoma
15. BYU
16. Virginia
17. BYU
18. USC
19. Missouri
20. Memphis
22. Texas
22. South Florida
23. Cincinnati
24. Utah
25. Michigan
Biggest Risers, Fallers?
The No. 7 Indiana shocked the No. 3 Oregon Ducks on the road, and the Hoosiers should climb into the top-five on Sunday. As for Oregon, the Ducks could fall out of the top-10 in the latest AP Poll.
A couple of SEC teams escaped near-upsets as No. 10 Georgia survived against Auburn, No. 12 Tennessee narrowly beat Arkansas, and No. 4 Ole Miss beat Washington State by three points at home.
New Blood in AP Poll?
With teams at the back of the rankings losing, the door is open for programs like Cincinnati, Utah, and USC to crack the AP Top 25 Poll. On the other hand, will No. 17 Illinois, No. 21 Arizona State, No. 22 Iowa State, and No. 25 Florida State all be unranked come Sunday?
USC was ranked earlier in the year, but the Trojans fell out of the top-25 after losing to No. 17 Illinois on the road. Texas started the year as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, but two early losses knocked the Longhorns out of the AP Poll. Will the win be enough for Texas to crack the top-25 again?
Illinois is at risk of being unranked after losing two consecutive games to No. 1 Ohio State and No. 7 Indiana. Despite losing to quality teams, the Fighting Illini struggled to compete against both top-10 opponents and could be at risk of falling out of the rankins completely.
Week 7 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Miami
3. Oregon
4. Ole Miss
5. Texas A&M
6. Oklahoma
7. Indiana
8. Alabama
9. Texas Tech
10. Georgia
11. LSU
12. Tennessee
13. Georgia Tech
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. Illinois
18. BYU
19. Virginia
20. Vanderbilt
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. Memphis
24. South Florida
25. Florida State