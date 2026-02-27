Ja'Kobi Lane Breaks Down Relationship with Makai Lemon at the NFL Combine

During the NFL Scouting Combine, USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane took the podium and broke down his relationship with teammate Makai Lemon over the past three years.

The two joined the Trojans the same year and have worked side by side for three seasons. While there was a competitive nature to push each other, Lane highlighted that it helped them both grow as players.

“Not even just competing but also growing as a person. Being outside the room and always going in as a collaborative effort rather than just seeing it as competition was a huge thing for me,” Lane said. “Every time we were there, we always competed at a high level, took it serious every time. So, that guy’s a dog, and I’m so grateful to be a part of the same team as him.”

Ja'Kobi Lane said he and fellow USC WR Makai Lemon push each other to be better. "It's not even competiting. It's being able to grow as a man and that's something we took very serious. Always going into the room and seeing it aa a collaborative effort. pic.twitter.com/s8O9W0AjH3 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 27, 2026

Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane's Growth at USC

Lemon and Lane both joined the Trojans through the 2023 recruiting class as four-star prospects, per the Rivals Industry Ratings. Through three seasons with the Trojans, they worked together to grow and became the team’s leading receivers for two straight years.

Lemon led the team in receiving yards in 2024 and 2025. Lane was right behind him, at No. 2 in receiving yards both years, but he led the Trojans with 12 touchdown receptions in 2024.

It was the 2024 season’s Alamo Bowl when the two truly set themselves apart and showed they can lead the Trojans' offense as a dynamic duo. The two showed out and helped lead the Trojans to a 35-31 win over Texas A&M.

It was one of Lane’s top performances throughout his collegiate career, as he recorded seven catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Lemon finished the game with six receptions for 99 yards.

Heading into the 2025 season, there was high anticipation surrounding Lemon and Lane, and they did not disappoint. The wide receivers helped lead USC to some big wins, finishing the year 9-4.

Lemon recorded 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, winning the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football's best receiver. Lane recorded 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns through 11 games, as he missed some time with an injury.

Ja’Kobi Lane’s Message Can Help Boost Both Draft Stocks

While Lane’s words about Lemon show why the two became such a dynamic duo with USC, it can also help boost their draft stocks. While both still competed against each other, it was to improve as players, which in turn helped the team.

Lane went on to explain how they impacted each other throughout their time with the USC Trojans.

“Always being that guy that, in times where you don’t really have it one day, he turns you up. And then in the same sense, when he doesn’t have it one day, knowing that we have the close enough relationship that I’m not stepping on his toes or anything, and I'm always trying to turn him up,” Lane continued.

“Being able to give him some tips, whether it’s at the goal line or red zone or vice versa when it's in the middle of the field, and he’s a super route technician, so being able to take things from him.”

Working together and being there to help the other improve shows NFL teams that Lemon and Lane are team players. They have both a competitive drive and the desire to learn and help their teammates, which will help them succeed in the NFL.

USC could send two wide receivers within the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft, as Lemon currently holds a first-round projection, while Lane is predicted as a third-round selection.

Lane and Lemon will participate in workouts at the NFL Combine on Saturday, Feb. 28, with the wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks for the chance to boost their draft stock even more.