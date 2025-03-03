Best Free Agency Fits For Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold: Las Vegas Raiders?
When former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, the expectations were through the roof. Although Darnold failed to live up to the hype with Jets, the talent was still there.
After signing a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings over the 2024 offseason, Darnold was thrusted into the starting role when rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy injured his knee during offseason workouts. Darnold blew by his career-highs in a lot of statistical categories this past season, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
With McCarthy expected to be back in the fold in Minnesota, it puts the Vikings into a predicament of what to do with Darnold, who was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC this season.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said that Darnold has a couple of options on the table for his future, including staying with Minnesota.
"While the Vikings are open to Sam Darnold returning, I continue to hear they won't mortgage the future to keep him. There's not much momentum coming out of the combine that the Vikings will franchise tag Darnold, who should have multiple suitors if available," Fowler said.
However, with multiple teams searching for a quarterback in the free agent market this offseason, it makes Darnold a hot commodity. Especially with the quarterback talent in the 2025 NFL Draft not being as strong as years prior.
"The Giants, Raiders and Titans are among the logical options. And I'm not totally discounting the Steelers here -- not yet, at least. As one high-ranking official with a QB-needy team pointed out to me, Darnold won 14 games for the Vikings in 2024 and is the best option on the market by a wide margin," Fowler wrote.
MORE: USC Trojans Pushing for Elite Defensive Recruits to Secure No. 1-Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans' Woody Marks Meets With Washington Commanders Before NFL Combine Workout
MORE: Kobe Bryant's Nephew Jett Washington Names USC Trojans Football Recruiting Finalist
The expecation is that Darnold will move on from the Vikings, but with how great he looked under Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell, it won't be easy for the organzation to just depart with the 27-year old who is entering his physical prime. The uncertainty of McCarthy coming off a severe knee injury, coupled with the fact he already has familiarity within the system makes him an ideal candidate to re-sign.
All four teams Fowler listed would get instant upgrades at quarterback if they bring in Darnold, but he wouldn't be cheap. For context, during the 2024 offseason, the Raiders brought in Gardner Minshew to compete for the starting quarterback job. They signed Minshew to a two-year, $25 million dollar deal.
Darnold should command well above what Minshew made. His market should become more clearer depeding on whether or not he signs before the NFL Draft. Free agency in the NFL will begin on Monday, March 10, when the legal negotiating window opens.