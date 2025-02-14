NFL Free Agent Sam Darnold Top Destination, Minnesota Vikings? Justin Jefferson Approves
After leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 regular season record, breaking NFL and franchise records, and earning his first-career Pro Bowl appearance, former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold is a free agent.
CBS senior columnist Pete Prisco named Darnold the number one top free agent in a recent list. Darnold was ranked ahead of standout players like wide receiver Tee Higgins, defensive end Josh Sweat, linebacker Zach Baun, and offensive linemen Trey Smith and Ronnie Stanley. As free agency begins in a few weeks, talks will ramp up soon.
Darnold led the Vikings to one of their best seasons in franchise history, but there’s no guarantee the team will work out a situation in which he returns. In 2024, the Vikings drafted a quarterback in JJ McCarthy in the first round and added veteran Daniel Jones before the playoffs.
The Vikings have their presumed long-term answer and back-up plan in place. What does NFL Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell have to say about the decision?
“I think a lot goes into it. We haven’t made that decision yet. I talked to really all three, you know, both JJ [McCarthy], and J.J.’s here every day, but I talked to Sam [Darnold] yesterday for a long time, talked to Daniel Jones for a long time," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said on the Dan Patrick Show. "I just want those guys to know that there’s an element in this where our relationship matters."
"The communication between me and those guys has to be paramount, and the agents and our front office, those conversations will go on. But what we try to build here is something that I hope is always beyond that, above that,” O’Connell continued.
The non-committal answer from O'Connell leads most insiders and league analysts to believe Darnold’s time in Minnesota has come to an end. The front office and coaching staff perspective is one of importance, but what are the Vikings players saying about the prospects of a Darnold return?
There couldn’t be a better gauge of temperature than the receivers who catch the ball from Darnold. Their livelihoods depend on their quarterback being able to do his job.
"Having 14 wins in this league is not easy," All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson said before the Super Bowl during media sessions. "To bring us to a playoff game to win 14 games and only lose three, that's something difficult to do. I wouldn't mind having him back in the building. Of course, I feel like J.J. is going to have his opportunity and his chance, but I would love to have Sam back and see if he can do it again."
Darnold’s status as a franchise quarterback is very much in the air, but the endorsement from a future hall of fame talent and a player considered the best in the world at his position speaks volumes to what players that have played with Darnold think about him as a player and his development. At just 28, Darnold could have a long future ahead of him as he is playing the best football of his career.
The Las Vegas Raiders have been a team linked to Darnold in recent days. Newly hired coach Pete Carroll has been fantastic with developing quarterbacks through environment and culture despite being a defensive-minded coach. That could be an interesting pairing should anything concrete materialize. The Raiders need a quarterback and Darnold might be in need of a home.