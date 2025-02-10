Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts Silences Doubters In Super Bowl LIX Triumph, Wins MVP
History remembers those who win. When it comes to the game of football, there’s no stage more grand than the Super Bowl. It’s where players and coaches etch their names and legacies in the annals. From the front office down to the water boy, everyone feels pressure from these moments, especially the quarterback. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been an under-appreciated player for most of his career. Underappreciated is the term, because the talent, drive, and resolve have always been there.
On Sunday, Jalen Hurts solidified his legacy as a Super Bowl Champion and a Super Bowl MVP. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in a game that was never close. Hurts finished 17/22 for 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 71 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown with one interception. The former Alabama coach Nick Saban and current USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley understudy pulled off what some figured impossible from his time at Alabama and Oklahoma in college.
After an All-Pro season in 2022, Hurts and the Eagles found themselves in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts had the game of his life in a 38-35 loss that came down to the final play. Hurts finished 27/38 for 304 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. While undeniably great, Hurts never earned the respect he deserved for that performance. After an up and down 2023, most people wrote him off as a middling player, much like his college career after he transferred to Oklahoma to play for Lincoln Riley.
“Our time together was short. It was fun. He made me a better coach because his approach was really unique. It was fun and challenging at the same time to coach. He probably said the same thing about his experience with us,” Riley said. “Maybe more than anything, we would get him to loosen up a little bit. Got him to relax. Jalen is a pretty serious, at times stoic, guy…We allowed him to be able to relax, enjoy, and play the game maybe a little bit more free flowing."
2024 wasn’t as glamorous as previous Hurts seasons, but he was his best in the biggest moments. Hurts now joins Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to have completed 70 percent or more of their passes and have three or more touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls. Hurts stands alone as the quarterback with the most touchdowns through two Super Bowls in NFL history (7) and becomes the first player with five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a single postseason.
MORE: Bronny James Goes Viral For Dunk, Performance In G-League Victory
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Committed To USC Trojans Or Georgia Bulldog Flip?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Shane Waldron Relationship Drama? Film Study Report
MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Said On USC Trojans After Decommiting From Washington
Hurts’ EPA/dropback of 0.51 ranks first among all Super Bowl quarterbacks this millennium, his Success Rate of 57.1% ranks fourth, his completion percentage ranks third, and his yards per attempt of 10.0 ranks fifth. Ever. Hurts also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 200 or more yards, rush for 70 or more yards, throw multiple touchdown passes, rush for a touchdown, complete 75.0% of his passes, average 10 or more yards per pass attempt, and win the game.
“I told every NFL team that came through the positives and negatives. The question from every team was how do you project this guy? And I told them all I think he’s gonna be a really good player, he’s got a pro mentality. But I said I don’t know where his ceiling is because, at that point, he had five straight years of new offensive coordinators,” Riley said. “I told somebody if he ever got some continuity in a system, watch out.”
Funny enough, Hurts is now in the double digits for offensive coordinators in the last nine seasons, and still finding a way. With league reports indicating that Eagles sitting offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be accepting the New Orleans Saints job soon, he’ll likely be with a new coordinator going to the 2025 regular season. Not even Riley nor Saban could have predicted this. In Hurts’ two Super Bowl appearances he’s 44/60 for 525 passing yards, 142 rushing yards, seven total touchdowns to only two turnovers. Best when the moment is biggest.
All season long, the narrative was that Jalen Hurts would be the reason the Eagles ultimately fall short of a Super Bowl, an immensely talented team that would succumb to inadequate quarterback play. The Eagles weren’t disrespected this season, Jalen Hurts was. There was the expectation that when the moments were biggest, and if a defense could slow down Saquon Barkley, Hurts would falter. So, who cares if he’s considered elite or not? Why does a top-five or top-ten ranking matter? It doesn’t.
History respects winners above all, but history also respects performers right beneath that. Jalen Hurts is now both.
MORE: USC Trojans to Host 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Anthony Davis on Official Visit
MORE: Elite Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Compares USC Trojans To Alabama
MORE: USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
MORE: USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay