Former NFL Quarterback Rips Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams For 'Level Of Entitlement'
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall. Williams completed his rookie season and is on to year two, but it has recently been revealed just how close the quarterback was to finding a way to bypass the Bears selection.
In “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” author and ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham wrote about how Williams and his father, Carl Williams, sought out attorneys to find a way around the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement to avoid being drafted by Chicago. The Bears franchise is not known for developing quarterbacks, and Williams attempted to avoid playing in Chicago initially.
With Williams being a big topic of discussion since this news was released, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason went off on Williams on CBS Sports Networks’ WFAN Sports Radio.
“When you think about this, I think a lot of these kids and their parents are nowadays and that the level of entitlement is breathtaking. And it’s no wonder why he would, he failed initially and it’s no wonder why the coach got fired.” Esiason said.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus was let go on Nov. 29 following a 23-20 loss against the Detroit Lions, bringing the record to 4-8. Eberflus was fired just a couple of weeks after the Bears let go of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
Williams finished the 2024 season with 3.541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions but was sacked 47 times. The Bears finished the season with a 5-12 record.
“And I understand, you know, there could be a discussion, ‘Hey this is where quarterbacks go to die.’ Well, you know? Go fix it. Be the reason that your team is gonna turn around and you be the player you think you are,” Esiason continued.
“And I would just tell him, you know, just keep your mouth shut. You’re going into the greatest league that there’s ever been for the sport that we all love. You’re going to have a chance one day to make $500 million because guys like me and guys before me all went on strike so you could actually make more money. So keep your pie hole shut and go out and play football and earn your keep and earn your respect," he said.
Following the season, the Chicago Bears hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The hiring came with high expectations, with Johnson being one of the top coordinators in the league for the past couple of years.
“So now they go out and get an offensive coach in Ben Johnson, and you know what? Now it’s on his a**. It’s gonna be on his a** to live up to these so-called lofty expectations that he has for himself and his father’s expectations of the son,” Esiason said.
Per Wickersham’s book, Williams and his father looked into signing with the UFL and considered ripping the Bears publicly to create a poor environment for the Bears ahead of the draft to make the organization not want him.
Williams ended up accepting the Bears as the team that would draft him, and the former USC Trojan is now set up for success with a new coaching staff and a stacked team around him.