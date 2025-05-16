Seattle Seahawks Gave Sam Darnold Warning Before Selecting Jalen Milroe In NFL Draft
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks as Darnold is set to be the team’s starter. However, the Seahawks drafted quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
While drafting Milroe in the third round did not come with any expectations that he would start this season, drafting a quarterback on day two can be controversial after also signing one in free agency.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed in an interview with Rich Eisen that Seattle coach Mike Macdonald did let Darnold know ahead of time that the team would select Milroe.
“Yeah, coach Mike Macdonald gave Sam a heads up,” Schneider said. “It was kind of in that period just coming down the pike, like, ‘Hey this isn't about you. This is about acquiring an impact player, in our opinion. Where’s the quarterback stuff go? We don’t know how fast.”
It has been seen in past years that just because a team signs a quarterback to a big contract does not mean they will pass up the chance to draft one early. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round despite signing Kirk Cousins to a large deal in the same offseason. Penix finished the season as the team’s starter and now Cousins is set to be the backup in Atlanta.
This can cause friction between a team and a quarterback and the Seahawks did what they could to prevent any tension between them and Darnold. While Milroe could see the field in 2025, there is no question that Darnold is the Seattle Seahawks No. 1 quarterback.
Darnold is coming off a stellar season where he showed the league his growth since his tenure with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers. With the Vikings in 2024, Darnold passed for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 212 yards and one touchdown.
As a free agent, Darnold chose to test free agency, signing a $100 million three-year deal with Seattle. The Seahawks quarterback room will now consist of Darnold, Milroe, and veteran quarterback Drew Lock. Schneider revealed he also gave a heads-up to Lock before drafting Milroe.
“You can see the progress. As you stated, you know getting with the group in, you know Kyle and those guys in San Francisco and then where Kevin and his group you know took it last year, he just keeps making really cool progress every year,” Schneider said of Darnold. “To have you know a system, an established system in place that he’s played in and comfortable with is a big deal.”
Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft coming out of USC. While he is a veteran, he is just 27 years old coming off a big prove-it 2024 season. Darnold signing a three-year deal shows the Seahawks’ confidence in him, as the former Trojan is attempting to be a franchise quarterback for a team for the next couple of years.
Darnold and the Seahawks will kickoff the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.