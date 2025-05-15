Chicago Bears Win Total, Super Bowl Odds: NFL Schedule Release
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears had their full 2025-2026 schedule released by the NFL on Wednesday evening.
How does the season shape out for Williams and his Bears?
Chicago Bears 2025-2026 Season Schedule Released
Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Sep. 8
Week 2: at Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sep. 14
Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sep. 21
Week 4: at Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sep. 28
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Week 6: at Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 13
Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 19
Week 8: at Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 26
Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 2
Week 10: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 9
Week 11: at Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 16
Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 23
Week 13: at Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Nov. 28
Week 14: at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 7
Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 14
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, Date TBD
Week 17: at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 28
Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions, Date TBD
Chicago Bears Win Total For 2025-2026
The Chicago Bears have a win total of 8.5 for the upcoming season according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
It will be a new look Bears team when the season kicks off this fall under new coach, Ben Johnson. Johnson spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions as their offensive coordinator. The Lions were the highest scoring offense in the entire NFL last season, averaging 33.2 points per game, and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoff Picture. The Chicago Bears on the other hand had were No. 27 in scoring in the NFL with an average of 18.2 points per game.
Chicago went 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
Bears Division, Super Bowl Betting Odds
The Chicago Bears have betting odds of +3500 to win the Super Bowl this season. These are the 16th best odds in the NFL. The team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl are the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles with odds of +650.
As for the NFC North Division, the Bears have the worst odds to win it at +490. The Lions are No. 1 at +120, Packers second at +260, and Vikings third at +450. Last season, the Bears were the only team in the NFC North not to make the playoffs. The Lions won it while the Vikings and Packers each earned a wild card berth.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.