USC Trojans Updated National Championship, Big Ten Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are coming into the 2025 season as national championship long shots. This is no surprise as USC is fresh off of back-to-back seasons in which they just squeaked into a bowl game with with seven and six regular season wins in 2023 and 2024.
What are USC’s betting odds to win the national title in 2025?
USC Trojans National Championship Odds
The USC Trojans have odds of +12000 to win this season’s 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is tied with a handful of other teams for the 22nd best odds.
The current favorite to win the National Championship are the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes with odds of +600. Right behind them are the Texas Longhorns with odds of +650 and the Georgia Bulldogs with odds of +700.
For USC, winning it all is a pretty unrealistic goal considering where they have been the last two seasons. Lincoln Riley’s fourth season as coach for the Trojans is all about building towards 2026, where they as of now, have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class.
USC Trojans Win Total, Big Ten Title Odds
USC’s win total according to FanDuel is at 7.5. This is an appropriate line as it reflects how USC has faired the past two regular seasons, going 7-5 and 6-6.
The Trojans are entering their second season as a member of the Big Ten conference. The SEC has widely been recognized as the best conference in college football, but the Big Ten has made a case the last two seasons. The past two national champions were both members of the Big Ten; Michigan and Ohio State. Additionally, an SEC team has failed to even just make it to the National Championship game in those year.
FanDuel has USC tied with Nebraska for the fifth best odds to win the Big Ten this season at +3500. The favorites are the Ohio State Buckeyes at +200, Penn State Nittany Lions at +260, and Oregon Ducks also at +260. Oregon is the defending Big Ten champions, where they defeated Penn State in the title game.
USC got a break with their Big Ten schedule, as they won't have to play either Ohio State or Penn State. However, they will have a brutal non-conference game when they go on the road to play rival Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were in the National Championship last season and have beat USC the past two seasons.
The 2025 season will get underway for USC on August 30 when Missouri State will pay the Trojans a visit at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
