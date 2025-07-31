Observations From USC Trojans First Practice: Ja’Kobi Lane Embracing Leadership Role
USC Trojans junior receiver Ja’Kobi Lane let out a loud scream as he walked onto Howard Jones field Wednesday morning, signifying the start of fall camp.
The Trojans uber-talented pass-catcher has an infectious personality, and his teammates gravitate towards him, which is why USC coach Lincoln Riley has pushed for Lane to become more a leader this season.
And that’s exactly what’s happened. During routes on air, Lane stayed towards the front of the line as he battles a small injury that will keep him limited to start camp. He was vocal, coaching up and encouraging every single receiver, running back and tight end that was catching passes.
Lane certainly has his own personal goals. He’s been projected as a first-round pick in numerous mock drafts heading into the fall, but understands the impact his voice has within the locker room to ensure team success.
Freshman receiver Corey Simms is every bit of 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. He looks like a player that has been in college for years. Utah transfer receiver Zacharyus Williams took part in his first practice. The Southern California native revealed during the team's media days that he would be playing the slot.
Longtime NFL coach Rob Ryan was a major addition to the Trojans coaching staff. The new linebackers coach comes from a prominent defensive family and brings a wealth of knowledge. Ryan is also a big personality himself.
He already stands out with his signature long hair, but Ryan can be the loudest one of the field at any given moment. There’s no question why his players are excited to play for him.
Senior Eric Gentry returns after missing a majority of last season and is primed to establish himself as one of the top linebackers in the country. Sophomore Desman Stephens and Penn State transfer Ta’Mere Robinson are competing for the linebacker spot next to Gentry.
Redshirt freshman Elijah Newby, who moved from linebacker to defensive end during bowl practice and that’s where he played in the spring and is listed on the roster, took part in linebacker drills on day one.
Every indication the Connecticut native gave during the team’s media days earlier this week is that he will be rushing the passer in the fall. It will be an interesting development to keep an eye on as camp rolls on and into the season.
Newby can certainly both positions and can serve as a defensive chess piece for defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Every defensive coach tries to get its best 11 players on the field on, so, if Newby can provide value at multiple positions, it increases his chances to receive more playing time in his second year on campus.
The Trojans are deep and talented in the secondary. Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons took part in his first practice on Wednesday. The local product was originally the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2026 cycle, but chose to reclassify to the 2025 class in May.
Sermons is a technician on tape and it showed in person. He’s about as comfortable of a player you’ll find in coverage.
Freshman cornerback Trestin Castro is incredibly long at 6-foot-2. The local blue-chip cornerback is part of a group of young defensive backs that will be competing for early playing time.
Redshirt seniors DJ Harvey and DeCarlos Nicholson are the favorites to start at the two outside cornerback spots this year. Harvey, a San Jose State transfer, is childhood friends with redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey. The two also played together at Sierra Canyon (Calif.).
Nicholson appeared in all 13 games last season, including three starts. The 6-foot-3 cornerback has a ton of experience under his belt between his first season with the Trojans in 2024 and two years with Mississippi State.
Sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson will certainly make his own case to start. Johnson transferred from UCF in the spring transfer portal and played under cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed for the Golden Knights last season. He started four games as a true freshman.
The Trojans went after the Florida native in the winter and spring transfer portal, which speaks to what kind of player the coaching staff believes he can be.
Notre Dame transfer safety Kennedy Urlacher, the son of NFL legend Brian Urlacher, hit the practice field for the first time in the Cardinal and Gold. Junior Christian Pierce will be the Trojans third safety behind Ramsey and redshirt senior Bishop Fitzgerald.
Urlacher will be competing with redshirt freshman Marquis Gallegos to be part of the two-deep on the depth chart.
USC will return to the practice field on Thursday, July 31.