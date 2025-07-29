USC Trojans Transfer Eli Sanders Fulfilling Childhood Dream
Growing up in Oceanside, less than 100 miles south of Los Angeles, redshirt senior running back Eli Sanders grew up a USC Trojans fan. And like many kids in Southern California, he would watch the Trojans on television every Saturday.
So, when Sanders entered the transfer portal in December, he weighed his options but jumped at the opportunity to live out his childhood dream.
“Now I'm able to play in the stadium and be a Trojan,” Sanders said. “It was truly a blessing.”
The idea of wearing the Cardinal and Gold is still surreal for Sanders and with only one year of eligibility remaining, it’s something that he is not taking for granted.
“My emotions are so high just being at practice, coming in for a 6 a.m. workout, coming in for a team meeting, coming in for walk through, my emotions just to be at USC is something special.”
Playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a dream for Sanders but it’s not just the football aspect that drove the redshirt senior running back to return home to Southern California.
“I never take a day for granted here, just being at USC, having the opportunity to get a degree from the University of Southern California is huge. With the football aspect of it, I'm super blessed in it. And definitely the academics as well.”
Sanders, a four-star recruit coming out of high school signed with Iowa State. He received very little playing time during his first season in campus, but he was able to soak in an abundance of knowledge playing behind two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and two-time All-American Breece Hall.
Hall rushed for nearly 4,000 yards and scored 50 rushing touchdowns during his three seasons in Ames. He went onto to be selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Jets:
“Just learning how he carries himself on and off the field, it's a huge advantage for me,” Sanders said. “I feel like I took, I saw how, what it takes to kind of get to that level. He took me under his wings. So I'm super grateful for him. So any chance I really can to give him his props, his flowers, I will.“
Sanders played three seasons at Iowa State, before he transferred to New Mexico in 2024, where he had a breakout campaign. He carried the ball 147 times for 1,063 yards (7.2 avg.) and nine touchdowns in 12 games.
The Southern California native joins Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back in this past cycle as part of the Trojans new-look backfield.
Sophomore Bryan Jackson earned some extended playing time at the end of a freshman campaign and that carried over into a strong spring.
“Man, that's a physical, big, big running back,” Sanders said. “He, like I said, everyone in our room can, can take it the distance. Can take it the full way at any moment. So him being in the backfield, Waymond, a couple other guys. It's like a five, four headed monster.”