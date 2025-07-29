All Trojans

USC Trojans Transfer Eli Sanders Fulfilling Childhood Dream

Running back Eli Sanders transferred from the New Mexico Lobos to the USC Trojans to live out his childhood dream of playing for Southern Cal. The Oceanside native expressed gratitude for the opportunity to wear the Trojans uniform.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders (6) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders (6) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images
Growing up in Oceanside, less than 100 miles south of Los Angeles, redshirt senior running back Eli Sanders grew up a USC Trojans fan. And like many kids in Southern California, he would watch the Trojans on television every Saturday. 

So, when Sanders entered the transfer portal in December, he weighed his options but jumped at the opportunity to live out his childhood dream. 

“Now I'm able to play in the stadium and be a Trojan,” Sanders said. “It was truly a blessing.”

Eli Sanders Living Childhood Dream as Next USC Trojans Running Back
Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders (6) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

The idea of wearing the Cardinal and Gold is still surreal for Sanders and with only one year of eligibility remaining, it’s something that he is not taking for granted.

“My emotions are so high just being at practice, coming in for a 6 a.m. workout, coming in for a team meeting, coming in for walk through, my emotions just to be at USC is something special.”

Playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a dream for Sanders but it’s not just the football aspect that drove the redshirt senior running back to return home to Southern California. 

“I never take a day for granted here, just being at USC, having the opportunity to get a degree from the University of Southern California is huge. With the football aspect of it, I'm super blessed in it. And definitely the academics as well.”

Eli Sanders Living Childhood Dream as Next USC Trojans Running Back
New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders (6) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders, a four-star recruit coming out of high school signed with Iowa State. He received very little playing time during his first season in campus, but he was able to soak in an abundance of knowledge playing behind two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and two-time All-American Breece Hall. 

Hall rushed for nearly 4,000 yards and scored 50 rushing touchdowns during his three seasons in Ames. He went onto to be selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Jets: 

“Just learning how he carries himself on and off the field, it's a huge advantage for me,” Sanders said. “I feel like I took, I saw how, what it takes to kind of get to that level. He took me under his wings. So I'm super grateful for him. So any chance I really can to give him his props, his flowers, I will.“

Eli Sanders Living Childhood Dream as Next USC Trojans Running Back
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders played three seasons at Iowa State, before he transferred to New Mexico in 2024, where he had a breakout campaign. He carried the ball 147 times for 1,063 yards (7.2 avg.) and nine touchdowns in 12 games. 

The Southern California native joins Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back in this past cycle as part of the Trojans new-look backfield. 

Sophomore Bryan Jackson earned some extended playing time at the end of a freshman campaign and that carried over into a strong spring. 

Eli Sanders Living Childhood Dream as Next USC Trojans Running Back
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

“Man, that's a physical, big, big running back,” Sanders said. “He, like I said, everyone in our room can, can take it the distance. Can take it the full way at any moment. So him being in the backfield, Waymond, a couple other guys. It's like a five, four headed monster.”

