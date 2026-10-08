USC Trojans Reveal Lengthy Injury Report As Pivotal Penn State Game Looms

Following a season-saving 25-21 win over the Washington Huskies at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the No. 19 USC Trojans will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

It’ll be one of the most hostile environments that Coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans face all season, and USC is taking extra steps to prepare for a game that could determine their CFP hopes. The whiteout game at Beaver Stadium is one of the loudest in college football, and to prepare, the Trojans have been pumping in extra crowd noise during practices this week.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the game being so important to the Trojans CFP hopes, USC hopes to have key players available for Saturday’s matchup against the Nittany Lions. Here’s a look at the Trojans' latest injuries ahead of the matchup against Penn State, according to Wednesday’s availability report.

USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Report

Out

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

Questionable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

WR Trent Mosley

WR Terrell Anderson

TE Mark Bowman

OL Hayden Treter

DT Jide Abasiri

USC Trojans Face a Familiar Foe

Penn State defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talks to reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall, Friday, August 7, 2026, in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among the several storylines of Saturday’s game between USC and Penn State is the Trojans facing their former defensive coordinator, D’Anton Lynn, who now holds the same position with the Nittany Lions.

Lynn was the Trojans' defensive coordinator for two seasons (2024-25) before leaving for his alma mater, Penn State. Knowing what the Trojans' offense is like, facing the Nittany Lions' defense will be a challenge.

The Trojans' defense will have a chip on their shoulder, knowing their former play caller is on the sideline, and will look to prove they are better off with Gary Patterson as the defensive coordinator.

Facing his former boss will present its own challenges for the Nittany Lions, as Lynn recently revealed a surprising admission about Riley and how Penn State is preparing to face the Trojans' offense on Saturday night.

“He doesn’t really have a playbook,” Lynn said. “He just has plays that his guys do best. And he has the best scheme beaters in the country if he knows what you’re in. There are times he presents things and, man, you don’t have an answer for it. You have to keep them guessing, and you have to be good with your disguises.”

“I told the guys, you can’t look up the stats,” Lynn continued. “They’re going to move the ball. They’re going to have plays. But you know, we need to be great on third down and in the red zone. We need to stop the run, and we can’t give them chunk plays. We have to make them drive all the way down the field.”

The biggest key for the Nittany Lions defense will be stopping Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava. Through five games this season, Maiava is second in the country in passing and first in the Big Ten, ahead of Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, with 1,744 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forcing Maiava into a turnover could be the difference-maker in the Nittany Lions knocking off the Trojans and derailing their CFP aspirations. Maiava has thrown an interception in each of the Trojans' last two games against Oregon and Washington. Maiava’s first-half decision-making against Washington was questionable and played a major role in USC trailing by double digits early in the third quarter.

This is something the Trojans can’t afford to let happen if they hope to earn a statement win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday night.

Kickoff Time and Betting Odds

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans enter Saturday night’s matchup against the Nittany Lions as 1.5-point underdogs according to current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The over/under line for Saturday’s Big Ten clash is 54.5 points.

After falling as home underdogs to the No. 13 Oregon Ducks on Sept. 26 at the Coliseum, can the Trojans overcome the odds against the Nittany Lions? That remains to be seen, as road games have always been a struggle for Riley in his five-year tenure with the Trojans.

The Trojans and the Nittany Lions kick off at Beaver Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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