USC Trojans Suffer Another Injury In Must-Win Game vs. Oregon
The No. 15 USC Trojans are taking on the No. 7 Oregon Ducks in a must-win matchup. The Trojans are already thin on the offensive line, with starting left tackle Elijah Paige ruled out of the game after suffering an injury against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The injury woes are continuing for the USC Trojans as center Kilian O’Connor sustained a left knee injury in the first quarter of the game. The injury occurred when O’Connor was hit from behind on a play. O'Connor is wearing a brace on his left knee and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per the CBS broadcast. He is currently on the USC sideline with crutches.
USC offensive lineman J’Onre Reed entered the game in place of O’Connor. Reed entered the game as questionable, showing how thin the offensive line is for a big matchup against the Oregon Ducks.
With Reed entering the game questionable, if he were to have to exit, the next man up would likely be offensive lineman Kaylon Miller.
Challenge Losing Offensive Line Depth
The offensive line is already an important position, but the Trojans are facing a tough Oregon defense, and losing their starting center is a tough blow for USC's offense. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will continue to be put to the test against Oregon’s pass rush.
Heading into the game, Oregon’s defense totalled 17 sacks. With USC missing multiple starting offensive linemen, the Ducks will likely put the pressure on Maiava. The USC quarterback has utilized his legs well this season to extend plays or take it himself, and that will be something to watch for with O’Connor out of the game.
Being on the road as well adds to the challenge USC is facing, and Trojans' coach Lincoln Riley will have to find a way to drive the offense downfield. USC’s offense came out on the first drive of the game and scored a touchdown, which was crucial for the Trojans to do to stay in the game.
USC missing multiple offensive linemen will also make it more challenging to run the ball against the Oregon Ducks. Through his first four carries, USC running back King Miller totalled just 12 yards. He entered the game averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Without the starting offensive line, it is harder for the USC running backs to find the holes to run through.
The USC Trojans have had one of the most explosive offenses, and while the offensive line may be thin, the program has done well in overcoming adversities.
The Trojans have been hit with several key injuries this season on both sides of the ball and will have to rely on the next man up to take down the No. 7 team in the country.
Against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the USC Trojans suffered several injuries throughout the game, but found a way to win despite being down at the half. USC’s roster is filled with talent, and it will require everyone on the team to step up for the Trojans.
With a win against the Oregon Ducks, the USC Trojans would not only take down a rival on the road, but the team could be one step closer to earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. There are high stakes, and the Trojans will have to stay focused on the game despite the injuries.