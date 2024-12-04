Paul Finebaum Calls For USC Trojans to Fire Coach Lincoln Riley Following 2024 Season
Paul Finebaum is one of the most outspoken ESPN analysts in college football. With the USC Trojans ending the regular season with a 6-6 record, Finebaum calls once again for the firing of USC coach Lincoln Riley.
The Trojans’ season did not go as expected. With upset losses against Minnesota and Maryland, Riley’s coaching ability has been questioned. USC did lead in the fourth quarter in almost every game this year, but the team could not finish the job in most of its games.
Finebaum appeared on the “Dan Patrick Show” talking about the final week of the 2024 regular season. A major topic on the show was Finebaum’s views on Riley still being the coach of the USC Trojans.
“Would someone in California explain to me why Lincoln Riley, as of almost noon, is still the head coach of (USC)?” Finebaum said. “What has he done? He had the one season with Caleb Williams. Last year I thought that was a disaster, but then again, I forgot about this season.”
The 2024 season has been Riley’s worst year as a head coach, ending with six losses. He previously never lost more than five games in a year. While the Trojans are bowl-eligible, it has not been the season that was expected. Riley has the second-largest buyout in all of college football. When the 2024 season began, Riley’s buyout was estimated to be around $90 million.
While Finebaum calls for coaches to be fired often and is highly critical this time, he feels passionate about his views on Riley, calling it a legitimate thought.
“I think it’s legitimate because USC is one of the golden names in college football and now it’s become a laughing stock,” Finebaum said.
Riley is a name brought up in the 2025 NFL coaching cycle, especially with his ability to coach quarterbacks. Finebaum disagrees with this idea based on the past two years. While earlier in the season, he understood based on USC's strong start, he now speaks against Riley in the NFL.
“I was wondering earlier in the year maybe somebody in the NFL would hire him,” Finebaum said. “But hire him as what? I mean, maybe a coordinator. I think he has completely outlived his usefulness at (USC). He shouldn’t be there any longer.”
This is not the first time that Finebaum has called for Riley's firing. Ahead of the 2024 season, Finebaum appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning critiquing the USC coach.
“I always thought he was a really good coach. Especially on the offensive side. But I don’t think anyone today views him in that same realm. Quite frankly, I think he’ll be out of Southern California at the end of the season,” Finebaum said.
Riley losing his job has remained a conversation outside of only Finebaum, but it is unlikely that the USC coach will be let go this year. With a buyout in the $80 million range, the coach will likely be with the team in 2025.
This year, USC still has a bowl game to play in, which is the current focus. Riley will have time to turn things around with the Trojans, especially with next year’s recruiting class. USC has the No. 17 recruiting class in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per the On3 industry rankings. While USC has lost some big-time commitments, bringing in five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet provides hope for the future.
