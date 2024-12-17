Penn State Lands Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Kyron Hudson From USC Trojans
Former USC Trojans redshirt junior receiver Kyron Hudson committed to Penn State on Monday after an official visit to Happy Valley this past weekend. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. Hudson committed on the same day Penn State quarterback Drew Allar announced he would be returning for his senior season in 2025.
Allar has started each of the last 26 games for the Nittany Lions, compiling a 21-5 record. This season, he has thrown for 2,894 yards and 21 touchdowns, while completing 69.1% of his passes. He led Penn State to an appearance in the Big Ten championship game and a home game against SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Hudson is the first player to commit for the Nittany Lions since the portal officially opened on Dec. 9 and will become one of Allar’s top targets next season.
The former four-star recruit coming out of local powerhouse Mater Dei (CA) was the No. 22 receiver and No. 126 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. After redshirting in his first season on campus, Hudson appeared in all 27 games over the next two seasons, including three starts, reeling in 32 receptions for 341 yards and five touchdowns. His breakout season with the Trojans came this season when he appeared in all 12 games, including nine starts, reeling in 38 receptions for 462 yards and three touchdowns.
Hudson developed a knack for making acrobatic catches. In the season opener against LSU in Las Vegas, he made a spectacular one-handed early in the second quarter that looked eerily similar to the New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr's one-handed catch from a decade ago. And then late in the fourth quarter, with the Trojans driving for the game-winning score, Hudson made another spectacular catch down the sideline and survived a big hit. The play drew a targeting penalty and the very next play running back Woody Marks’ 13-yard touchdown run with eight seconds remaining gave USC a 27-20 victory.
The Southern California native was one of two receivers for the Trojans to hit the portal, former five-star recruit Duce Robinson is also looking for a new school. Senior Kyle Ford will be out of eligibility and play his final collegiate game when USC faces Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Trojans signed three receivers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, four-star receivers Corey Simms, Tanook Hines and Romero Ison.
USC have targeted former Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams and former Purdue receiver Jaron Tibbs in the transfer portal. Williams was in town this past weekend and left campus very impressed. Tibbs will take his visit to USC this weekend.
