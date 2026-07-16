Previewing Every Big Ten Starting Quarterback on USC Trojans Schedule

USC made some major changes to its defensive staff this offseason, which included hiring defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who brought over one of his longtime assistants, safeties coach Paul Gonzales. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley hired linebackers coach Mike Ekeler away from Nebraska.

The impact of those moves will be determined this fall as USC is set to face multiple elite quarterbacks and plenty of others that are proven starters at the collegiate starters.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to making changes to its defensive staff, the Trojans have made investments the past couple of recruiting cycles to its defensive line and cornerback. Two position units that could be strengths for Southern Cal in 2026.

USC has a tough Big Ten slate ahead of them, and On3’s Pete Nakos projected each starting quarterback in the conference next season. Here are the quarterbacks that the Trojans defense can expect to face in 2026.

AJ Surace, Rutgers

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback AJ Surace (10) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Athan Kaliakmanis off to the NFL, Rutgers has a true quarterback battle heading into fall camp between AJ Surace and former Alabama and Boston College signal-caller Dylan Lonergan.

Surace has very little experience. He saw action in three games last season, going 4-of-9 for 58 yards and two touchdowns. He is entering year three with the program. Lonergan started nine games at Boston College last season, where he threw 2,025 yards and 12 touchdowns. Who starts by the time USC makes the cross-country trip on Sept. 19 is a big question mark.

Dante Moore, Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into the season, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Moore is a talented and natural thrower of the football with effortless velocity. The former five-star recruit leads a loaded Ducks arsenal that features receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, and tight end Jamari Johnson at tight end. Oregon travels down the Coliseum on Sept. 26.

Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington’s Demond Williams is a dynamic athlete at the quarterback position.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Williams accounted for over 3,600 yards of offense and 31 total touchdowns, while completing 69.5 percent of his throws in 2025. The junior has appeared in every game of his career but became the full-time starter last season. Williams will present a unique challenge when USC and Washington renew a longtime West Coast battle on Oct. 3.

Rocco Becht, Penn State

Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks for a pass against Kansas during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rocco Becht made the move from Iowa State to Penn State this offseason with his coach Matt Campbell. Becht, a three-year starter for the Cyclones, won 26 games with Campbell.

Becht has played a ton of experience at the collegiate level, throwing for nearly 10,000 yards. He is coming off his worst season and is looking to bounce back in Happy Valley. The Trojans will play in a tough road environment when they make their second cross-country trip in a month on Oct. 10.

Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) throws a pass during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colton Joseph was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year at Old Dominion last season after throwing for 2,624 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 1,007 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Wisconsin’s new quarterback is experienced with 20 career starts under his belt the past two seasons. How his success translates to the Big Ten will be answered before the Trojans travel to Camp Randall on Oct. 24.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Nov 8, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks on during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Sayin is the only quarterback the Trojans face this season that was a Heisman finalist in 2025 when Ohio State travels out west on Oct. 31.

The Southern California native completed 78.9 percent of his throws in the regular season, setting a new NCAA record for the highest single-season completion percentage. Sayin will be throwing to a talented group of receivers led by two-time All-American Jeremiah Smith and five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr.

Josh Hoover, Indiana

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TCU transfer Josh Hoover is replacing Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. A three-year starter for the Horned Frogs, Hoover has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards and 71 touchdowns.

He leads an Indiana passing attack that features a pair of elite receivers in Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh. USC will face a tough road challenge when they travel to Bloomington on Nov. 14 for a critical Big Ten matchup.

Malik Washington, Maryland

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws against the Washington Huskies at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Washington started all 12 games during a stellar true freshman season. The 6-foot-5, 231-pounder is one of two Big Ten true freshmen since 1996 with over 2,500 passing yards and 300 rushing yards.

He ranked top five in the Big Ten last season in completions and passing yards per game. With a full season under his belt, the Trojans could see a better version of Washington at the Coliseum on Nov. 21.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava is coming off an up and down first season at UCLA. He’s flashed the arm talent in his three seasons that made him a five-star recruit in the 2023 cycle but has yet to put it all together. Receiver and offensive line are a question mark for the Bruins heading into the year.

On the positive side for Iamaleava, he does have a more competent coaching staff in Westwood this season with Bob Chesney coming over from James Madison. The Trojans head to the Rose Bowl for the 96th edition of the Crosstown Rivalry to close out the regular season on Nov. 28.

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