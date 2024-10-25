Questionable Officiating Surrounds Sam Darnold’s Minnesota Vikings Loss to LA Rams
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings dropped their second consecutive game with a 30-20 road loss against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings dropped to 5-2 overall, and the Rams, who got pivotal players like wide receivers Puka Nakua and Cooper Kupp back in action, moved to 3-4 and have their second straight win. The Thursday Night Football game was well played for the most part, but the game wasn’t without controversy.
The Rams led 28-20 with less than two minutes remaining on the clock in regulation, and the Vikings had the ball backed up on their five-yard line. On what would be the deciding play of the game, Sam Darnold was sacked in the endzone by defensive end Byron Young, resulting in a safety. However, the replay showed a blatant facemask penalty on Darnold that was missed. Young even threw his hands on his head, acknowledging the grave mistake he’d just made, yet no flag ever came out.
“It is what it is. We could’ve done a lot to not put ourselves in the situation we were in. So, we’ve just got to continue to play better and not put ourselves in that position to begin with.” said Darnold in the post-game press conference.
The NFL has had an officiating problem for years, but it’s these types of situations that especially drive spectators, players, and coaches alike to lose their minds. Statistically speaking, the odds were against the Minnesota Vikings driving the length of the field, scoring a touchdown, and also converting the two-point conversion successfully. That is immaterial, though. The Vikings were robbed of the opportunity to at least have the chance to do so.
The former USC Trojan, Darnold played a solid ball game against a hungry Rams defense and pass-rush attack. Darnold was 18/25 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings' offense came out of the gate, firing on all cylinders and scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. The offense only mustered two field goals after that. One in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter. Darnold was sacked three times and pressured a handful of other snaps.
Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw left the game with a leg injury right before halftime, and the ramifications were felt as the Rams’ pass rush imposed its will on Darnold and the Vikings’ pass protection. It was a tough loss for the Vikings, but the season is far from over. Sam Darnold has played well enough to prove he’s the man to lead the Vikings. The team simply has to take advantage of its opportunities in crunch time.
They’ll have an extended break after playing on a short week. The Vikings need it as they’re banged up, but everything is still in front of them as a team.
