Ranking Big Ten's Most Exciting Incoming Freshmen: Bryce Underwood, Husan Longstreet?
The Big Ten conference reeled in some of the top talent in the country over the 2025 recruiting cycle. Teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Oregon Ducks finished with top ten recruiting classes in the country. The conference had five schools inside the top 15 rankings according to 247Sports.
The USC Trojans currently sit with the No. 14 class in the country, but reeled in one of the top recruits in the conference in five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and Michigan reeled in the top recruit in the class in five-star Bryce Underwood. Which incoming freshman is the best in the Big Ten?
3. Ohio State quarterback Tavien St. Clair
St. Clair is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the class and the No. 4 player in the class. It's safe to say, the Ohio State Buckeyes potentially have their quarterback of the future in the Ohio native. The Buckeyes have one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the country and it gets deeper with the addition of St. Clair.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports wrote that the tools of St. Clair gives him one of the highest ceilings in the class: "Budding quarterback that has a chance to be special on Saturdays with his size, arm and mobility. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender that can distribute at a high level both inside and outside of the pocket after some fine-tuning," Ivins said.
2. USC quarterback Husan Longstreet
Potentially controversial, Longstreet slots in at No. 2 because of the system and coach he's going to play for. USC coach Lincoln Riley is a quarterback guru and Longstreet has an excellent chance to become the next great quarterback to succeed under Riley's watch. Ivins wrote that despite not being a complete product, the talent is there with the California native.
"Dual-threat quarterback with a rifle for an arm who can pepper the perimeter like few others. Overall, a gifted athlete for the quarterback position with plenty of juice as a passer who has flashed an extremely high ceiling, but is far from a complete product," Ivins said.
1. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood
The top player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Underwood comes to Michigan as the heralded savior of the program. After an 8-5 season and multiple quarterback changes, Underwood figures to settle in as the starter heading into next season.
Ivins said that Underwood's makeup could lead to him being a first round pick in the NFL Draft. "Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools," Ivins said.
