USC Trojans To Land 4-Star Recruit Dylan Berymon Over Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers?
The USC Trojans have been making a push for class of 2026 four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon. While Berymon is taking his time with his decision, the four-star recruit has released his top-ten schools featuring USC.
According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Berymon is the No. 233 recruit in the nation, the No. 23 defensive lineman, and the No. 7 player from Louisiana. The class of 2026 recruit is taking his time with his decision but has narrowed it down to ten schools. In addition to USC, Berymon is interested in Texas, Texas A&M, Houston, LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Purdue, and Texas Tech.
Berymon spoke to On3 about his top ten schools, his next steps, and when he plans to make his final decision.
“It really is about a mix between how these schools recruit me and the relationships I have with coaches at these schools. Those were the most important things to me when I made this list,” Berymon said.
USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson has been a big part of the recruitment of Berymon. The USC coach has recruited some big players on the defensive side of the ball, such as class of 2025 five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. Berymon and Henderson are both Louisiana natives, which has been enticing for the recruit.
“Him being from Louisiana, he knows how players from Louisiana are,” Berymon told On3. “He’s a good coach.”
Having a relationship with the coaches is a big factor in Berymon’s final decision. Between Henderson, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, and USC coach Lincoln Riley, creating a relationship with Berymon will be crucial in their efforts to land Berymon.
“Then I will look at the coaches and see where I can go play. I want to play for a coach who is like a father figure to me. I want to have that kind of relationship where I don’t ever want to go in the Transfer Portal. My degree is important too,” Berymon said.
Berymon still has yet to visit Arkansas, Houston, and Texas Tech. The four-star recruit visited USC twice in the fall, on Oct. 12 and Nov. 16. Both were unofficial visits.
“I want to take some visits in the spring, then right before the summer, cut my list down to four schools, schedule official visits with those four and make my decision,” Berymon said. “I will commit to one of these schools in the summer.”
The Trojans hosted several recruits on Saturday for their Junior Day Event, including multiple five-star players. The Trojans have the No. 2 ranked class of 2026 recruiting class, only trailing behind the Oregon Ducks. The Trojans have already received a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones, and Berymon would be a big addition to the already stacked recruiting class.
