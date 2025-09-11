Ranking Big Ten Teams By Miles Traveled Reveals Surprising Teams At Top
Since the announcement of conference realignment, with four schools from the Pac-12 joining the Big Ten, one of the biggest storylines has been the amount of traveling the programs will do. The USC Trojans are one of the four schools that made the move and are now traveling more than ever.
In addition to the USC Trojans, the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and the UCLA Bruins made the move to the Big Ten and have to find ways to work around the traveling. With conference play set to kick off for several schools, which teams will travel the most this season among the Big Ten, and how will it impact the USC Trojans?
Ranking Big Ten Teams By Mileage
- Oregon Ducks (8128)
- UCLA Bruins (7606)
- USC Trojans (7306)
- Washington Huskies (7023)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5230)
- Michigan Wolverines (4241)
- Maryland Terrapins (4224)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (4113)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (3829)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (3790)
- Michigan State Spartans (3777)
- Northwestern Wildcats (3719)
- Indiana Hoosiers (3472)
- Wisconsin Badgers (3195)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (3033)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (2943)
- Purdue Boilermakers (2736)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (2735)
USC Ranks No. 3 In Conference For Most Miles
The USC Trojans will be traveling 7,306 miles this season, between Big Ten conference play and a road matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The effect of traveling is more than just the number of miles; the time zone changes and jet lag can affect the team as well.
While there is still a lot of traveling for USC, the Trojans do luck out with just five away games this season, one of which is against the Oregon Ducks. While USC will still need to travel to face the Ducks, playing in the same time zone is a positive after a season of travel.
The Trojans will have two bye weeks, which both will occur after an away game. The first will be following the matchup against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini, which will take place on Sept. 27. USC will get the bye on the first weekend of October before having back-to-back matchups against tough opponents.
USC will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 18 in Indiana, and have a bye following that game as well. This will give USC a break between having to travel again for their next opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on Nov. 1.
While USC will have back-to-back away games, the bye in between can help the Trojans get their body right before having to travel again.
The matchup in Nebraska will be the final cross-country trip for USC, as the last away game is against Oregon on Nov. 22.
Time Zone Change Worries
The USC Trojans will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in week 3. While traveling is a factor, the game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT. Playing in a different time zone, there is a possibility that games can kick off early for the Pacific time zone.
Fortunately for the Trojans, this is not something the team has to worry about in their first away game, but it could be when USC faces Illinois and Nebraska. The matchup against Notre Dame is already set for a 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff.
Lincoln Riley Addresses Traveling
Ahead of traveling to Purdue, USC coach Lincoln Riley did address plans to help USC’s tough travel schedule. One adjustment was changing the plane, needing something bigger for longer traveling times.
"We've changed the type of airplane that we're in. It's a little different when you're, an hour and a half or an hour and 45 minutes flight, especially with the size of some of these guys. Then all of a sudden you're on these planes for four, four and a half hours," Riley said after Tuesday's practice.
In addition to changing planes, the team will have a new eating schedule and upgraded research regarding sleep.
While USC is one of the top three in travel mileage this season, the Trojans are doing what it takes to help the players as they compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The USC Trojans will kick off against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 12:30 p.m. PT.