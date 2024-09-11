Ranking USC Trojans Miller Moss: Top-20 College Football Quarterback?
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss continues to make waves in national conversations regarding some of the elite passers in college football.
The USC quarterback was placed at No. 18 in this week's edition of the Top 25 College Football Quarterback rankings by BleacherReport. The signal caller has moved up in the list each week of the season after a strong start to his junior campaign.
Moss has completed 48-of-66 passes for an incredible 72.3 percent of his throws for 607 yards and two scores. The signal caller has yet to throw an interception this season.
Moss is listed ahead of other notable quarterbacks nationally, including the Big Ten's Luke Altmeyer (Illinois), Hudson Card (Purdue), Will Howard (Ohio State), Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers), and Kurtis Rourke (Indiana). Drew Allar (Penn State, No. 17), Will Rogers (Washington, No. 13), and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon, No. 7) are listed ahead of Moss.
Moss' victory vs. then-rated No. 13 LSU on Sept. 1 vaulted him into national conversations regarding his star power and how far the Trojans could go under his leadership. Moss finished his Week One performance with a 27-of-36 passing day for 378 yards and a touchdown. He followed up with a half-day against Utah State in the USC home opener in Week Two, going 21-of-30 for 229 yards and another score.
BleacherReport noted that Moss has been able to spread the ball throughout the Trojan offense in the early stretch of their season:
"Moss has the fewest touchdown passes of anyone on this list, but he has completed 72.7 percent of his throws while leading the Trojans to a huge Week 1 win over LSU and a 48-0 blowout against Utah State. He has completed a pass to 15 different receivers through two games."
Moss' play has elevated the Trojans to national contenders, jumping up in the AP Poll to No. 11 earlier this week. Although Moss has had some controversy after the win over the LSU Tigers in the season-opener, coach Lincoln Riley has held firm in his faith for the quarterback.
"That's a high quality individual there... the character of him, everything he does is as high as anybody I've had," Riley said on Sept. 4.
Moss has credited his coach with his strong start in 2024:
"Riley's the best offensive coach in college football," Moss said following the Trojans' 48-0 victory Saturday over Utah State. "I've been put in really good situations, and I think it's my job to continue to operate the offense and keep making the next right decision."
Moss played less than three-quarters of action against the Aggies. During the contest, the quarterback featured explosive plays to tight end Lake McRee and running back Woody Marks, crediting his tight end with meeting his lofty expectations.
"I think Lake's delivered in the way that I expected him to and the way the offense expected to," Moss said Saturday. "I think it really speaks to who he is as a person, as a player."
The Trojans will take their star-studded offensive attack into conference play on Sept. 21 as USC travels to Ann Arbor, Mich. to battle the No. 17 Wolverines.
