All Trojans

Ranking USC Trojans Miller Moss: Top-20 College Football Quarterback?

Is USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss a top-20 college football quarterback? Ranking Moss, who has continued to climb the rankings each week since the preseason with his impressive season-opening performances.

Austin Jacobsen

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss continues to make waves in national conversations regarding some of the elite passers in college football.

The USC quarterback was placed at No. 18 in this week's edition of the Top 25 College Football Quarterback rankings by BleacherReport. The signal caller has moved up in the list each week of the season after a strong start to his junior campaign.

Moss has completed 48-of-66 passes for an incredible 72.3 percent of his throws for 607 yards and two scores. The signal caller has yet to throw an interception this season.

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10)
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) after scoring a touchdown against Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Moss is listed ahead of other notable quarterbacks nationally, including the Big Ten's Luke Altmeyer (Illinois), Hudson Card (Purdue), Will Howard (Ohio State), Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers), and Kurtis Rourke (Indiana). Drew Allar (Penn State, No. 17), Will Rogers (Washington, No. 13), and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon, No. 7) are listed ahead of Moss.

Moss' victory vs. then-rated No. 13 LSU on Sept. 1 vaulted him into national conversations regarding his star power and how far the Trojans could go under his leadership. Moss finished his Week One performance with a 27-of-36 passing day for 378 yards and a touchdown. He followed up with a half-day against Utah State in the USC home opener in Week Two, going 21-of-30 for 229 yards and another score.

BleacherReport noted that Moss has been able to spread the ball throughout the Trojan offense in the early stretch of their season:

A general overall view as Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Moss has the fewest touchdown passes of anyone on this list, but he has completed 72.7 percent of his throws while leading the Trojans to a huge Week 1 win over LSU and a 48-0 blowout against Utah State. He has completed a pass to 15 different receivers through two games."

Moss' play has elevated the Trojans to national contenders, jumping up in the AP Poll to No. 11 earlier this week. Although Moss has had some controversy after the win over the LSU Tigers in the season-opener, coach Lincoln Riley has held firm in his faith for the quarterback.

"That's a high quality individual there... the character of him, everything he does is as high as anybody I've had," Riley said on Sept. 4.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium.
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moss has credited his coach with his strong start in 2024:

"Riley's the best offensive coach in college football," Moss said following the Trojans' 48-0 victory Saturday over Utah State. "I've been put in really good situations, and I think it's my job to continue to operate the offense and keep making the next right decision."

Moss played less than three-quarters of action against the Aggies. During the contest, the quarterback featured explosive plays to tight end Lake McRee and running back Woody Marks, crediting his tight end with meeting his lofty expectations.

USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies cornerback D.J. Graham II (4)
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies cornerback D.J. Graham II (4) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

"I think Lake's delivered in the way that I expected him to and the way the offense expected to," Moss said Saturday. "I think it really speaks to who he is as a person, as a player."

The Trojans will take their star-studded offensive attack into conference play on Sept. 21 as USC travels to Ann Arbor, Mich. to battle the No. 17 Wolverines.

MORE: USC Trojans Sign Revolutionary Partnership With CBD/Cannabis Company Cookies

MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines Official Kickoff Time and TV Broadcast Schedule

MORE: USC Trojans Elite Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis Comes Out With Dream NIL Deal

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Makes Polynesian History: 'A Blessing'

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Update: Mason Cobb, Jaylin Smith vs. Michigan

Published
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a regional and national award winning radio broadcaster covering high school and collegiate athletics since 2016. Austin contributes to USC Trojans on SI. Austin has worked from small-town Nebraska football fields, to covering the Big Ten conference with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and speaking with high-profile athletes such as UFC Champion Kamaru Usman. He has been rewarded for his on-air expertise with honors and awards received from the Nebraska Broadcaster's Association, Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, and the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.

Home/Football