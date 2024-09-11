USC Trojans Sign Revolutionary Partnership With CBD/Cannabis Company Cookies
USC has announced a new partnership with Cookies, a popular CBD/cannabis and wellness company. Cookies will work with with both Trojans men's and women's basketball and football team. The Trojans are the first school to sign with the company, or any CBD company, making them trailblazers for this new endeavor.
“Cookies is thrilled to be a sponsor of USC Athletics for the upcoming 2024/2025 season,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “California is our home state and for Cookies to be involved with a premier athletic program, in the oldest private college in the state of California, is incredibly exciting for us. We are honored and excited to be a sponsor and Trojans supporter alongside other globally recognized brands. Fight on!”
Cookies branding will be seen in social media accounts for the teams as well as exclusive promotional events and tailgate experiences at Trojan events.
“With the decision to open this category, it was our goal to find the right partner for USC Athletics, and we did just that with Cookies. Cookies is the global leader in CBD but also an innovative brand deep in life-style culture and wellness,” said Drew DeHart, Vice President/General Manager of USC Sports Properties, a branch of Playfly Sports. “We are excited for the Trojans to be a leader in collegiate athletics on and off the field, and today’s announcement continues to showcase just that.”
Over the summer, the NCAA voted to remove cannabinoids from their banned susbstances list. With the Trojans making the first step into the world of cannabinoid partnerships, it will be interesting to see what happens from here.
No student-athlete has signed a NIL agreement yet with a brand in the CBD category.
USC is adjusting well in the new age of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL.) The Trojans with the highest NIL valuations are quarterback Miller Moss ($1.2 million), women's basketball player Juju Watkins ($576k), wide receiver Zachariah Branch ($454k), safety Kamari Ramsey ($340k) and defensive tackle Bear Alexander ($301k).
Moss has the No. 16 highest NIL money valuation in college football. Some of Moss' NIL deals include: EA Sports for College Football 25, Fragrance.com and an NIL deal with Rockin' Protein.
USC's official NIL program is called 'The Shield' which is designed to be a convenient hub that centralizes all of USC’s NIL resources and initiatives.
No. 11 USC football is on a bye week before traveling to Michigan for their first Big Ten Conference game on September 21.
“Two blue blood, iconic programs that have been down. They (Michigan) had some ups and downs when Jim (Harbaugh) got there. A lot of people on the outside thought they weren’t going to be able to turn it around,” Riley said of the similarities between USC and Michigan.
Turns out USC is a 'blue blood' program capable of adjusting to the always-changing college football world.
MORE: USC Trojans Snubbed, Projected To Miss College Football Playoff
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines Official Kickoff Time and TV Broadcast Schedule
MORE: OFFICIAL: San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Safety Talanoa Hufanga Inactive vs. New York Jets
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Makes Polynesian History: 'A Blessing'
MORE: Joel Klatt Blasts AP Poll Voters: USC Football 'Clearly a Top Ten Team'