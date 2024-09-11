USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Update: Mason Cobb, Jaylin Smith vs. Michigan
The USC Trojans were without starters, linebacker Mason Cobb and cornerback, Jaylin Smith in the teams 48-0 victory over Utah State on Saturday. USC coach Lincoln Riley provided an injury update when he spoke with the media on Tuesday.
"They're all good, all expected to play (next week against Michigan)," said Riley.
Cobb was back at practice on Tuesday but not in pads. However, coach Riley says Cobb has "really progressed well, having the week off was good for him".
Smith's injury news was more of a surprise for Trojans fans on Saturday as he was seen wearing a big knee brace before the game, paving way for UCLA transfer John Humphrey to get his first start for USC.
"Jaylin was a late scratch in the game, was really close to being able to play but we decided to play that one a little smart, all good there," Riley said.
Smith and Cobb were key members of the USC defense in their upset victory over the LSU Tigers on September 1st. Smith received a majority of the reps at one of the cornerback positions, playing 52 of 64 defensive snaps. His tackle on LSU running back John Emery inside the 15-yard line late in the fourth quarter saved a touchdown. USC held them to a field goal, which tied the game at 20.
Cobb was tied for second on the team in tackles with seven. His pressure on LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on fourth down during the Tigers first possession forced him to get rid of the ball quickly, forcing a turnover on downs. After the Trojans took the lead with eight seconds remaining, Cobb's interception on LSU's ensuing drive sealed the game.
USC has a bye this week, giving Smith and Cobb an extra week to get healthy before traveling to Ann Arbor to take the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines on September 21st at 12:30 P.T.
