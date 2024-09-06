USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals First Impression of QB Miller Moss
USC quarterback Miller Moss could have transferred when the school hired Lincoln Riley in November 2021. Moss had been recruited by the previous USC regime, and Riley was bringing freshman sensation Caleb Williams with him from Oklahoma to be his starting quarterback. Williams and Moss happened to be a part of the same 2021 recruiting cycle.
Instead, Moss chose to stay with the program he had been a fan of since childhood and develop under Riley. In the era of the transfer portal, where players can leave and be immediately eligible for any school, Moss stuck around to play for a coach many pundits call a “QB guru."
Riley has three Heisman trophy winning quarterbacks on his resume and four quarterbacks that will be starting for NFL teams in week one: Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Williams (Bears), and Jalen Hurts (Eagles).
Riley talked about his early impressions of Moss from when he first arrived at USC.
"I knew he had some physical work to do, changing his body, getting a little stronger,” said Riley. “I was really impressed with his mind. I wondered what his ceiling was a thrower. I could tell early on he was very accurate but he didn’t quite have some of the pop he does now. I didn’t see him playing in high school before that. I remember seeing play on tape, but I didn’t see him play live, so I don’t have a great barometer of like ‘alright, where was he in high school then when I saw him and now’.
The Los Angeles native played sparingly during Riley's first season on campus in 2022. He appeared in 5 games as the backup quarterback, throwing a total of 14 passes.
“Physically you could tell he needed some developed,” Riley continued. “Mentally he was probably less affected by COVID, just because he’s really smart. You couldn’t play football, but I think he was probably mentally better equipped not having your senior year of high school than most.”
Moss got the opportunity to start his first career game at the end of the 2023 season in the Holiday Bowl when Williams chose to sit out of the game. He led the Trojans to a 42-28 victory over No. 15 Louisville. Moss went 23 of 33 for 372 yards and a USC bowl game record six touchdowns, earning Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP honors.
A moment that Moss prepared for almost three full seasons to have.
The redshirt junior picked up right where he left off in USC’s 27-20 thrilling win over No. 13 LSU to open the 2024 season. He went 27 of 36 for 378 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. Moss became the first Trojans starting quarterback to beat ranked teams in each of his first two career starts dating back to 1971.
“I think he’ll can continue to grow just being in all these different situations that these games are going to present,” Riley said. “Every rep for him, every situation that happens in a game, every matchup is just another chance to learn and continue to grow as a player.”
