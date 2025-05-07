What California 4-Star Recruit Davon Benjamin Said About USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star safety Davon Benjamin is a highly sought-after prospect in the 2026 class. Benjamin is the No. 36 overall prospect, No. 5 safety and No. 8 player in the state of California according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The versatile defensive back has the ability to play corner or safety at the next level. His vast skillset has drawn interest from premier programs across the country. The local product is close to setting his official visits for the summer and his eyes set on six schools, including the USC Trojans.
“I feel good about Texas, North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan, USC and Washington getting an official visit from me,” Benjamin told On3. “I do not have dates set, but I feel good about those schools. We are trying to figure out the schedule now and I will fit in five or six official visits.”
Benjamin has very busy this spring, taking unofficial visits to each of those six schools, as well as Georgia and Miami. He was at USC twice this spring, once on March 6 and then again April 5.
Oaks Christian was also one of the many stops the Trojans coaching staff made last week in Southern California as they hit the road again.
“They have been consistent with me. They are using the narrative that California kids stay home,” Benjamin told On3. “They are more hands-on with me. USC never really changed how they recruited me, but they are going hard after the top kids in California. I like how they are recruiting, how the coaching staff teaches and the energy there.”
Southern California prospects have been high on the priority list for USC in the 2026 class, with 15 of its 27 commits coming from the Golden State.
The Trojans hold a commitment from Benjamin’s high school teammate, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, who announced his pledge in early April. Redeaux is actively recruiting Benjamin to join him in Los Angeles.
USC has loaded up on defensive backs in the 2026 class. They hold commitments from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan.
With official visit season here, the Trojans have a couple of more defensive back prospects they are in hot pursuit of, Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington and Bishop Gorman (Nev.) four-star safety Jett Washington.
Arrington, a two-way star projects as a cornerback at the next level. He is the No. 9 overall prospect, No. 1 athlete and No. 1 player in California according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He will take his official visit with USC on June. 17, before announcing his decision on July 5.
Washington has not set his official visits yet, but the top-ranked player visited USC for the first time in late March and was impressed by his time on campus.