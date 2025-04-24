Updated Recruiting Class Rankings: 3 Big Ten Teams Battling for No. 1 Spot
With spring practices across college football coming to an end this week, recruiting is ramping up as official visit season fast approaches.
Three Big Ten schools are currently ranked inside the top six, according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings for the 2026 cycle and are all pushing for the top-ranked recruiting class.
The USC Trojans have been relentless on the recruiting trail since the turn of the new year and own the No. 1 spot. The addition of general manager Chad Bowden and a revamped NFL-style front office, to pair with an elite recruiting coaching staff has dramatically changed the vibe around the program. Recruits have taken notice, and the commitments have been pouring in.
USC is up to 23 commitments in the 2026 cycle, which includes 13 blue-chip prospects, four or five-star recruits.
Seven recruits are ranked inside the top 100 prospects, Gainesville (Ga.) five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga, Richardson (Texas) four-star defensive lineman, Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
The Trojans 2026 class have built a strong bond and taken it upon themselves to put on their recruiting hats, as they encourage other top prospects to be a part of something special brewing in Los Angeles.
USC is trending to land a plethora of blue-chip prospects, including Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star linebacker Shaun Scott and Kamehameha (Hawaii) four-star offensive tackle Malaki Lee.
USC leaned heavily into the transfer portal early in Lincoln Riley’s tenure with the Trojans, but that’s a model they want to move away from. Instead, the program wants to focus more on developing high school recruits.
In a loaded 2026 recruiting class, Bowden has been adamant about USC signing the most high school recruits in the history of the program and they are well on their way to making that happen.
Ohio State claimed the school’s first national championship in a decade last season and have carried that momentum into recruiting. The Buckeyes own the No. 3 ranked recruiting class, headlined by Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. and Catholic (La.) five-star safety Blaine Bradford. Ohio State has 11 commitments, including seven blue-chip recruits.
The reigning national champions have finished with a top five recruiting class each of the last six cycles.
Penn State coach James Franklin has been known as an elite recruiter throughout his time in Happy Valley and this cycle is no different. The Nittany Lions hold 12 commitments in their No. 6 ranked recruiting class, including a pair of local top 100 prospects in Fort Perry (Pa.) four-star safety Matt Sieg and Harrisburg (Pa.) four-star offensive tackle Kevin Brown.
Recruiting has changed drastically since NIL was first introduced to college athletics in the summer of 2021, creating non-stop drama all the way up to the early national signing period and the 2026 cycle will be no different.