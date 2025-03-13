All Trojans

5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Reconsidering Ohio State? USC, Alabama, LSU, Oregon Visits

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the meeting during a press conference before the start of spring football at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 7, 2025.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the meeting during a press conference before the start of spring football at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 7, 2025.
The USC Trojans have locked in a visit with class of 2026 cornerback, Elbert Hill. Hill has official visits scheduled to the USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide. Hill is a 5-star prospect on ESPN's rankings. Notably, Hill is not visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes, who reportedly had the best shot at landing his commitment.

Elbert Hill Sets Visit To USC

Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panth
Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township.

USC Trojans recruiting target Elbert Hill has official visits scheduled with four different schools starting late next month, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Hill will be visiting the LSU Tigers from May 30 to June 1, USC Trojans June 6 to June 8, Oregon Ducks front June 13 to June 15, and the Alabama Crimson Tide from June 20 to June 22. 

Hill is a 5-10, 175-pound cornerback out of Akron, Ohio. He is rated as a five-star recruit on ESPN and four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. 

Ohio State insider Bill Kurelic predicted last year that Hill would end up signing with the home state Buckeyes. Is Ohio State losing ground on Hill?

USC Trojans Class of 2026 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texa
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium.

The USC Trojans have flipped the switch when it comes to recruiting. In 2025, the Trojans brought in the No. 17 ranked recruiting class in the country, which is disappointing by their lofty standards. Coach Lincoln Riley has started 2026 off on the right foot.

USC currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for 2026 per 247Sports. 

This class is highlighted by five-star athlete Xavier Griffin, four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, and four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga. This is a good sign for USC, who has struggled with roster construction and winning on the field recently.

Of course, a lot can change before these commits officially sign with the school, but USC finds themselves in a much better position than they were in at this time last year.

USC's Cornerbacks In Class of 2026

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

If Elbert Hill were to commit to USC, he would be joining up with multiple defensive backs to announce their intention to go to USC.

The most hyped cornerback committed to USC in 2026 is RJ Sermons, but the list of incoming players in the secondary goes beyond just him. USC has also recevied the commitments from four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and three-star cornerback Madden Riordan.

There have been 14 players in the class fo 2026 to commit to USC, with 6 being on the defensive side of the ball, and another two being listed as "athletes" that could possibly end up playing on the defensive side of the ball

USC's defense dramitcally improved from 2023 to 2024, and it looks as if that trend will keep going. The Trojans hired former UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn prior to the 2024 season and they went from one of the worst units to a solid one in less than 12 months.

