5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Reconsidering Ohio State? USC, Alabama, LSU, Oregon Visits

NEWS: Elite 2026 CB Elbert Hill has locked in his Official Visits, he tells me for @on3recruits



His schedule is as follows:



•LSU: May 30-June 1

•USC: June 6-8

•Oregon: June 13-15

•Alabama: June 20-22



Top 30 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (On3 Industry)https://t.co/zAZwpctYzg pic.twitter.com/SgzxUiSx5s