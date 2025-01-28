USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Recruiting Elite Cornerback Prospect Elbert Hill
The USC Trojans hosted the top cornerback in the class of 2026, Elbert Hill, this past weekend. Hill has gone on visits to numerous schools so far in his recruiting process and now can add USC to that list.
Hill was very impressed in his visit.
Elbert Hill: “USC is Definitely Getting An Official Visit”
Elbert Hill made his first visit to USC this weekend. It was an unofficial visit, but now Hill says he would like to make an official visit to USC in the future. He spoke to On3 about his time on the USC campus.
Hill has already made visits to Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Oregon.
“USC is definitely getting an official visit. I had a great time and I will definitely be back for an official visit,” Hill said. “USC is a great place and I had a great time on my visit.”
Hill went on to say that the visit met his lofty expectations.
“The definitely met expectations. I got the campus tour, I met with the staff, I saw the stadium and it is an amazing place,” Hill said. “The staff showing me I am a top priority for them really stood out. They want me bad and it was great talking about my game with them and seeing how they picture me in their scheme.”
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis
Elbert Hill Speaks Highly of Lincoln Riley
Elbert Hill is a 5-10, 175-pound cornerback out of Akron, Ohio. Hill is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Trojans’ coach Lincoln Riley could use a boost like getting the top cornerback in the nation and getting USC fans back on board. It’s been a nightmarish offseason for USC, from losing 21 players to the transfer portal and failing to bring in a top three Big Ten recruiting class.
Hill said he spoke to Riley on his visit.
“Coach Riley is a great guy…He talked to me about how only a few can get into a place like USC,” Hill said. “It takes guys who work hard and he wants those kind of guys in his program….Coach Riley wants his guys to graduate and he was fun to be abound and to talk to.”
2025 will be a big season for Riley. After leading the Trojans to an 11-3 season in his first year in at thew helm in 2022, USC has taken a couple steps back. USC has gone 8-5 and 7-6 in 2023 and 2024.
MORE: NFL Analyst Calls Chad Bowden, USC Trojans Hire 'Fascinating'
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterbacks Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet NIL Valuations
MORE: Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense
MORE: No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Commit To USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs?