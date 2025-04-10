South Carolina Loses 4-Star Commit Peyton Dyer: USC Trojans To Flip Recruit?
The USC Trojans are a contender for class of 2026 four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer. It was announced earlier this week that Dyer decommitted from the South Carolina, keeping his recruitment open. Dyer had been committed to South Carolina since November of 2024.
Other schools that the Trojans will be battling with for Dyer are the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs.
Peyton Dyer’s Upcoming Official Visits
Peyton Dyer is a 6-0, 190 pound cornerback out of Duluth, Georgia. Dyer is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 27 cornerback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. Dyer has official visits set for USC, Georgia, and South Carolina coming up this June. On3 national scout Cody Bellaire evaluated Dyer.
“Peyton Dyer is a menace when the football is in the air and he proved it on Friday nights as a junior…Was able to break up 12 passes this past season and come down with an interception,” Bellaire said. “Dyer has great size for the position to pair with his tremendous ball skills.”
Dyer visited Georgia’s campus earlier this year and he had this to say to On3’s Chad Simmons.
“I had a great time at Georgia. I met with coach (Kirby) Smart…We talked about a lot of things,” Dyer said. “We watched some film and they are one of my top schools. I will be taking an official visit there.”
USC Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class
Coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have been knocking recruiting for 2026 out of the park. The Trojans currently have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports. Something of note about this class is the five highest rated players that have committed to USC are all on the defensive side of the ball; linebacker Xavier Griffin, cornerback RJ Sermons, defensive lineman Simote Katoanga, defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, and cornerback Brandon Lockhart.
The Trojans defense has been held under scrutiny since Lincoln Riley took over in 2022. USC’s defense got a major boost in 2024 with the addition of defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Lynn’s defense allowed an average of about 10 points less per game in 2024 than they did in 2023.
Things looks to be on the upward trajectory for the Trojans in 2025. This starts with the new approach USC has taken to running their program in this day in age of college football. USC hired Chad Bowden from Notre Dame to become the general manager.
Since that move was made, it is like a switch has been flipped in Los Angeles. The evidence is there with the high level recruits they have been receiving commitments from. While these players won't even be in the building for another full season, there is still a sense of momentum building for the future of USC's program under Riley.